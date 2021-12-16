Manuel Castells leaves the Government. The Minister of Universities leaves the coalition Executive almost two years after his incorporation “for personal reasons.”

Castells, 79 years old, entered the Government as part of the United Podemos quota, specifically the commons of Ada Colau, although he also had a previous relationship with Pedro Sánchez.

Professor of Sociology, Castells is the second minister of United We Can to leave his executive responsibilities, after the departure of Pablo Iglesias last year.

The former councilor of the Barcelona City Council in the Government of Ada Colau ,. Professor of Political Science and public policy expert, Joan Subirats, will replace Castells. This is a minimal change, which only affects the share of the commons and a minister with two years in office criticized for his low political profile and marked by the pandemic.