Manuel Carrasco has been the guest of this Wednesday night at The Revolt. The singer has attended the Broncano program to present his Wild Toura tour that will only have one date in Seville, on May 17, 2025. Precisely, the singer wanted to talk about other concerts, among which The one from the Bernabéu has stood out, since he was fined for exceeding the permitted decibel limit.

The artist has brought in an envelope the three corresponding fines that arrived from the Madrid City Council. “Sound check, concert and encores“Ricardo Castella jokes.

The presenter then makes the total money calculation that Manuel Carrasco has had to pay to the council: “144,000 euros one, 126,000 euros another and 129,000 euros another. That is, almost 400,000 euros.”

“Do they have a quick 50% payment if you pay them quickly?” Broncano asks. “I think so,” the singer responds, adding that he and his team are going to appeal. “I respect the neighbors, who surely have their reasons, but over the years I have done many concerts and they have never fined me for sound. Blame here, I think we don’t have“, ditch.

Finally, Manuel Carrasco jokes that Broncano will help him pay the fine: “Do you remember Lola Flores’ phrase that said ‘a peseta from every Spaniard’? Well since you are on Spanish Television and we Spaniards pay you, I say, ‘well, let him pay for it.’