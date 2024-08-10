I could be working at any company and earning a lot more money, but Manuel Carranza Garciaprofessor and doctor in the Department of Computer Languages ​​and Systems at the University of Seville, is a vocational teacher and a tireless researcher, two aspects that he considers inseparable. Born in the Andalusian capital 28 years ago, he has involuntarily become a collector of awards, which began with his impeccable academic records at all levels. He will receive the latest award this October, when he returns from his honeymoon: the Scientific Society of Computer Science of Spain (SCIE) and the BBVA Foundation He has been awarded the prize for best young researcher for his contributions in the field of artificial intelligence, specifically in the areas of autonomous driving and time series data analysis.

AskRecent research suggests that autonomous driving is safer than human driving.

Answer. The most successful scenario is on a motorway with very clearly defined lanes and where more or less everyone is going at the same speed. It is the safest environment, but when you enter a city, chaos begins: pedestrians, cyclists, turns, different speeds. The factors that need to be controlled increase and it is more difficult to solve the problem.

PWhat solution do you propose?

R. Autonomous cars come with a variety of built-in sensors, from RGB cameras, like those found in cell phones, to lasers. These can help make decisions more reliable by combining information. For example, normal cameras, at night, don’t see as much as they do during the day. However, laser sensors don’t have that limitation. By combining them, you may be able to improve the detection of objects around you. In addition, you can combine temporal information, meaning that the car doesn’t just use what it’s seeing at that moment, but what it has seen in the previous seconds to detect whether there is a pedestrian or not.

More information

PThat seems pretty good, but they still can’t guess the intentions of a pedestrian, for example.

R. That is the second problem, the prediction of movement that we are working on: analyzing the movements of the previous seconds to try to guess what a pedestrian, a cyclist or another vehicle is going to do. It is about teaching the machine about what usually happens so that it has a prediction with a high percentage of confidence.

PBut there will always be uncertainty.

RWe always work with a prediction associated with confidence, but you can be 99% sure and the 1% of uncertainty is always there.

P. The most optimistic say that the autonomous vehicle is close.

R. It is already underway in China. Right now it seems to be starting to be more of a legislative program than a technological one. The developments are already there; it will have failures, as we humans do, and that is also a legislative issue. But the risks associated with autonomous driving are much less than the advantages.

PSo, is autonomous driving safer than human driving?

R. Right now I wouldn’t venture to say yes, but in the near future I’m sure it will, because there are many risk factors that can be avoided, such as driving under the influence of alcohol or speeding. There will still be mistakes, but there will come a point where the advantages are so obvious that it will be almost impossible to give up autonomous driving. Accidents involving driverless vehicles are very rare compared to those involving people, although the former attract more attention. The problem will be knowing how to legislate accidents, such as who is responsible. It’s the typical dilemma: if you have to choose between running over one person or another, who should you choose?

There is no computer solution to choosing who to run over. That’s where ethics comes in, not technology

PWho would the machine run over?

RThere is no IT solution for this. Ethics comes into play here, not technology. The final decision will depend on us, on the programmer who has to predict who the potential victim is. Therefore, we not only have to train IT professionals in technology, but also in matters of ethics and responsibility.

P. Why do drones move at full speed but self-driving cars don’t?

RThe algorithms are very similar in detecting what is happening and knowing the environment, but coexistence with drones does not have the same implications as with cars and that makes things very complicated.

PAnother of his lines of research is forecasting in electrical systems.

RMy research group has spent a lot of time on time series analysis. One example is energy production. You can have a history over time of how much has been generated and consumed for better resource management. We can know what energy I will need tomorrow and predict and better manage generation infrastructures. With solar thermal plants we work in the very short term, in milliseconds, to ensure that a mirror receives the greatest possible radiation. We also work to predict failures. We are working on a project in which a drone with a thermal imaging camera can determine if a mirror or tube is broken.

PIn one of its investigations, it concludes that, between 2016 and 2018, the most polluting technologies offered a cheaper price than clean ones.

R. Yes, that’s right. In the end, it all depends on supply and demand, and when there is a lot of production of one type of energy, it must be sold or costs reduced. There will be a time when energy from renewable sources will be cheaper because most of the investments are related to that; there is a lot of effort from many companies in that sense.

P. You have also analysed the consumption associated with the Internet of Things. Do these small devices consume so much?

R. The average home user is not aware of how much each appliance is consuming. There are some that are dominant and others that depend on the time of year. Analysis can be interesting to know how households behave and at what time of year there may be more or less consumption. Information about everything that is happening is essential for both energy generators and users. If we add it all up, it can be quite important to turn off a power strip before leaving home.

