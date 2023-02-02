These are the words of the gieffino: “Don’t put off until tomorrow what you could do today”

Over the last few hours, the pages of the gossip newspapers have been giving ample space to Manuel Bortuzzo. Rumors have revealed that the swimmer and former competitor of the Big Brother VIPwas hospitalized. Let’s find out together in detail what happened and how Manuel is now.

Despite having decided to live his life away from gossip, Manuel Bortuzzo continues to be a much talked about character. A few hours ago an indiscretion emerged about the swimmer that alarmed all his fans. According to what has emerged, it seems that the former gieffino was hospitalized in the hospital because of some Health problems.

Manuel has not yet confirmed the news in question but, according to what is written on his Instagram page, it seems that the rumor is true. A few hours ago, in fact, the former gieffino shared these words with his followers:

Life can change quickly, don’t put off until tomorrow what you can do today.

Needless to say, Manuel’s words alarmed all his followers, who wondered about health conditions of the former gieffino. Rumors in circulation have informed that in recent days Manuel has suffered a recovery in the hospital due to some problems related to his health.

In fact, it seems that the swimmer was not well. Today, however, his conditions seem to have improved so much that Manuel has already returned home. Here he can continue to train in view of the goal of his life: the Olympic Games of 2024.

Manuel Bortuzzo after the GF Vip: how the ex gieffino’s life has changed

After the experience lived in the house of Big Brother VIP, Manuel Bortuzzo has decided to move away from the world of entertainment and gossip for a while. Indeed, today the swimmer is working hard to participate in the Paralympics which will take place in 2024 in Paris.

These were his words during a workout: