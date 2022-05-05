Franco Bortuzzo reveals some details of the relationship now ended between Lulu and Manuel: “my son had been thinking about leaving her for some time”

Manuel Bortuzzo’s father in the last few days he seems to be at the center of gossip for his possible interference in the love story between his son and Lulù Selassié. The two former faces of Big Brother Vip after declaring eternal love have put an end to their story.

The relationship was finally closed by Manuel who motivated the decision by explaining how the two very different characters led to a drastic break. This week the former gieffino took part in a long interview with the weekly Tv Smiles and Songsexplaining his desire to look straight ahead.

While Manuel is aimed at definitively closing this parenthesis of his life, his father Franco Bortuzzo has released an unexpected interview. In fact, the latter, in the weekly Nuovo, answered the questions posed about Manuel and consequently also those towards Lulu Selassié.

Manuel Bortuzzo’s father reveals: “He had been thinking about leaving Lulu for a long time”

In all frankness and sincerity, Franco Bortuzzo revealed to the journalist of the weekly Nuovo, like his son Manuel had already been planning to leave for some time Lulu. The latter once again seems to intrude into the relationship that his son and the young princess have lived together.

It was the Selassié who recently had ‘accused’ that he had always found himself in the midst of his relationship, so much so as to cause it to close. Interviewed by the weekly New oneFranco Bortuzzo thus revealed his point of view on this situation.

“I don’t want to feed the gossip, so I don’t comment. I can say that Manuel’s happiness is close to my heart and that I always support him in his choices. That of ending the relationship with Lulu, as a mature and responsible boy as he is, he has meditated on it for some time“.

“Manuel is 23 years old: it is understandable that he wants to live every experience, but the worlds of these two boys are profoundly different” explains Franco Bortuzzo. Manuel’s father once again underlined his point of view on the matter which ended in the worst way possible.