Manuel Bortuzzo is one of the most beloved protagonists of the Big Brother VIP, the young competitor, however, seems to be able to leave the reality show soon. After the announcement of the extension, the young swimmer decided to stay, but now he knows he’s having a physical breakdown.

The boy is likely not to make it to the final on March 14, 2022, but he could leave the house of Cinecittà much earlier. To explain the reason for the abandonment was the father, Franco Bortuzzo who in no uncertain terms also spoiled the date of abandonment:

How are you? Very bad. Manuel returns home on January 14th or 17th. The reason is that he has lost a lot of weight, has lost muscle mass and needs to get back to his workouts. He never went near the kitchen, but as you can see there is a crowd around the food. He never asks for anything, he eats what he is given without arguing. Besides, he is tired.

The father noticed that Manuel Bortuzzo he is no longer the same and his mood is felt too:

The program started from a certain point of view, but now the mood is different and Manuel no longer feels at ease. Now that Aldo Montano is gone, he is very unmotivated. He had become incredibly attached to him. Surely there will be a meeting between them and it is not excluded that it will be Aldo who will go and fetch him from the house.

The boy was recently also targeted by Katia Ricciarelli, but for his father it is not the real reason for the abandonment. Rather he misses Aldo Montano: “Katia Ricciarelli? It is not for that … Manuel I do not think he is even aware of his bad sentence. It is precisely the dynamics of the game that no longer concern him. “