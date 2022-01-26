In the last episode, Manuel Bortuzzo he left the house of Big Brother Vip for good. The gieffino, now four months from the start, preferred for health reasons abandon the reality show. The homecoming was full of emotions. We can finally enjoy Manuel’s presence on social media.

Source Studio GF Vip

In fact, the former gieffino is back in possession of his phone and consequently the owner of his web pages. Once back in the world of socialBortuzzo has dedicated his first words to his Lulu. Theirs was a relationship that began with a thousand difficulties. Misunderstandings and quarrels often dominated in the early days. But today they live a true, pure and visceral love for each other.

As confirmed by the swimmer in the words he published, accompanied by a series of shots that moved their fans. A dedication that perfectly represents the his state of mind and tells how the princess, despite the many difficulties, is always remained by his side to support and encourage him in his choices.

The two have thus managed to create a bond that has its roots in the desire to live more and more, more and more deeply. Manuel therefore wants briefly retrace all of them those moments that somehow sealed this particular path.

The post quotes like this: “I’ve been here with the phone in my hand for I don’t even know how much to look for the right words to write and I can’t find them, maybe I don’t want to find them? Maybe I’d just like to say thank you, tell you that I love you and that I already miss you so much. What have we been? Of everything .. for better or for worse what matters is that we have been true. It will be impossible to fill the void I have inside, that space inside me that only you fill so well .. I will listen to this silence and in him I will find our memories our words in which to relive our world. You are Lulu life, mine“.