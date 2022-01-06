Manuel Bortuzzo leaves the most spied house in Italy, here is the confirmation of his father Franco Bortuzzo

Over the last few hours, one has come news from Manuel Bortuzzo that has left the world of the web speechless. The famous athlete will be forced to abandon the Big Brother Vip because of some Health problems. To confirm this was his father Franco. Let’s find out what happened in detail.

Moments of concern for Manuel Bortuzzo al Big Brother Vip. The gieffino on which many bet the win will soon leave the most spied on house in Italy. Previously there were already numerous rumors about a hypothetical abandonment of the athlete but now the official confirmation from his father. Here are all the details.

According to some indiscretions that gradually became more and more insistent, Manuel Bortuzzo will no longer be a competitor of Big Brother Vip. However, despite the famous athlete leaving the game, he will not be forced to pay any criminal. The reason? At the base there would be health problems.

Gieffino’s father, Franco Bortuzzo did that revelation which stunned the world of the web and that of television. These were his words:

In the case it is clear that there are health reasons. Manuel lost 6-7 kilos.

However, just before New Year’s the same gieffino had spoken to the others tenants of the house of his possible abandonment, which then became official. In this way the boy had declared that he would soon be leaving the game:

I leave, I go. Why did you think I was arriving until March? But no.

According to the confessions of Franco Bortuzzo, his son Manuel would be trying a certain suffering towards the dynamics of reality TV. In fact, the athlete no longer feels at his own ease within the program conducted by Alfonso Signorini. Also, Aldo Montano’s in-game loss prompted the boy to do that choice that no one expected, that is to leave the Big Brother Vip.