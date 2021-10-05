On Monday 4 October 2021 the episode week of the sixth edition of the Big Brother Vip. During the broadcast there were many exciting moments including the one that interested Manuel Bortuzzo. The athlete himself is moved live for the letter received by ex-girlfriend Federica Pizzi. Let’s find out what happened in detail.

So Alfonso Signorini invited the boy to go to the Mystery Room where surprise awaited him. A video showing his ex girlfriend reading the letter appeared on the screen. These are some of his statements:

Dear Manuel, or as I like to call you Mateo. (…) I am writing to you because it is true that we broke up, but our bond goes beyond that. In the last two weeks I know something has happened and I ask you: what is going on? You entered the house to have fun and at first you did. (…) Mateo, I no longer see that light in your eyes, I no longer see the laughter.

Beautiful words those of Federica Pizzi but also that they hid a bit of sadness. All this is certainly not passed in observed not only at all viewers of the reality show but also to the other tenants of the most spied on house in Italy.

Federica Pizzi’s words: how Manuel Bortuzzo reacted

Needless to say, Manuel Bortuzzo, facing a moment so intense and exciting, it broke out in tears. This was his reaction:

We have a clean relationship, I didn’t expect it but I was pleased. Those who have lived outside me understand me. I still love her very much, we had a great time, but we decided as mature people that it was not suitable for us and we remained on very good terms

