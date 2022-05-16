Manuel Bortuzzo has been guest of the transmission “Maurizio Costanzo Show“, In the episode aired on 11 May on Canale 5. The words said by the former gieffino about his ex-girlfriend Lulu the girl’s sister certainly didn’t like them: Jessica Selassié.

During the episode, the conductor on several occasions addressed the swimmer questions regarding his sentimental sphere. Manuel was willing to answer, and also added that it was he who made the decision to leave the girl.

Everything was explained with a phrase of circumstance: “At 20, loves come and go”. At his sideinevitable as always, his dear friend Aldo Montano, also a former participant of the GF vip. The latter has repeatedly tried to lighten the topic, shifting the focus to sport.

But every effort has resulted in nothing, because Costanzo continued to give ironic thrusts just about the Ethiopian princess. Here are the first words said by Maria De Filippi’s husband: “It seemed to me that a reality show like this had an extra gear, an extra feeling, which was determined by Manuel and Aldo. Not so much from that girl there, as she was called her? “.

Costanzo, on several occasions does not remember the girl’s name but he refers to her with the nickname: “That girl there”. But it does not end here, at a certain point the conductor, turning to the boy says: “What happened to that curious girlfriend of yours?”.

Bortuzzo, a little embarrassed, cuts it short and replies: “I left her, she leads her life and I mine. At 20, loves come and go “. But the husband of Maria De Filippi he just doesn’t seem to like some of Lulu’s attitudes. In fact, she ends the show like this: “Manuel, the girl would have liked to do the catwalk”. He replies: “And instead there is Aldo”.

Inevitably, the words aired reached the ears of Lulu’s sister: Jessica Selassiéwhich he certainly did not take this attitude willingly. In an Instagram Story, in reference to what happened, she limited herself to uttering a terse as well as incisive: “No comment”.