The love story between Manuel Bortuzzo and Lulù Selassi is over and has remained hidden until now: Here is the confirmation and the possible reasons

The love story between is over Manuel Bortuzzo and Lulù Selassie who seemed ready to start again after what happened more than a year later. The much talked about Big Brother couple once again seems to be at a breaking point which, once again, has left all their fans surprised.

The rapprochement in which they were protagonists immediately caused discussion, thus bringing to light an indiscretion for which neither of them had ever confirmed. In the last few hours, however, the situation has changed completely, surprising the fans who have been following them for years and have long dreamed of their second chance.

Two days ago there Princess Selassie he had in fact uploaded a photo to his social profile in which he was shaking the hand of a boy who in all respects looked like Manuel's but the latest rumors dismantle any hope. Here's what emerged.

Manuel Bortuzzo and Lulù Selassie: Their love story is over, that's why

The social investigator or Alessandro Rosica in the last few hours he has put an end to a possible flashback between Manuel and Lulù. In fact, the latter explained how their relationship, with ups and downs, officially ended in these last few days.

It would have been Manuel himself who closed the story again despite the reasons still remaining a real one mystery. According to social media, the swimmer may have been afraid of the public's judgment or that of his family who has always never appreciated the young Lulù.

Some sources close to the princess however, stating that the latter did not take it well Manuel's decisionfinding himself suffering and sad again.

Alessandro Rosica said on social media: “After various back and forth and despite the families having always been against this relationship. Their story is officially over. Manuel has decided to end the relationship and Lulù is ill.”