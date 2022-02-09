Manuel Bortuzzo returns to talk about his Lulu. The former gieffino is more and more in love. A surprise for Valentine’s Day

The couple that formed in the GF VIP house is increasingly in love and close-knit. We are talking about Manuel Bortuzzo and Lulù Selassiè.

During an interview with TV Sorrisi e Canzoni, Manuel reveals that he has a beautiful project for the day of Saint Valentine.

Source Studio Verissimo

In his life today there is a big change: the relationship and the love he feels for Lulu. Here are his words: “Now I try to slowly carve out the spaces of normality. But always with background TV ”.

Bortuzzo he lives his daily life badly without his girlfriend next to him: “A few nights ago I was having dinner with Aldo Montano but with my cell phone on. I want to see what Lulu is doing, how she is. I promised that I would be close to her ”.

“I want to hear the production to organize a surprise for Valentine’s Day”revealed the former gieffino. Manuel Bortuzzo’s love is now tangible for everyone and also bears the marks on the skin.

In fact, a new one appears on the neck tattoothe number 22, and he himself explains the meaning: “Our first kiss took place on September 22nd. We took it right away. The first thing that struck me was her physical appearance: she has huge eyes, she is crazy. Never had a girl so beautiful and different from the others. She has a beauty all of her own and unique “.

Then the former gieffino reveals that his dad tooFranco Bortuzzo, he changed his mind on the princess and in this regard he says: “Why didn’t he agree before? Because she had to see me. Now that I’m fine and happy, he can’t wait to meet her. Already with his sister Clarissa he has fun like crazy “he concluded.