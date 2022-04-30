Manuel Bortuzzo and Lulù Selassié broke up. After days the criticisms of the gieffini arrive

As we all know by now, Manuel Bortuzzo And Lulu Selassié they broke up. The swimmer gave the news, directly on his Instagram page, through a press release from Ansa: “We understand that significant differences of views between us can no longer be overcome”.

“Unfortunately we tried, but it is not possible to continue, from today everyone goes their own way, without grudges”. Lulu also confirmed the breakup. But with one difference, the former gieffina blamed the Bortuzzo family and, in particular, her father: Franco.

The news soon reached their former colleagues from Gieffini, who were very disappointed in learning the news, given that the birth of the story took place right inside the walls of the GF VIP house.

Maria Monsé goes completely in favor of Manuel and on Lulù she says: “Note how he justifies himself and thinks about arranging his hair …”. But Monsè was not the only former gieffina to comment on the incident.

The end of Manuel and Lulù’s relationship seems to have moved the waters also as regards Gherardo “Barù” Gaetani, who has started following the swimmer on Instagram. Many have noticed the strangeness of the timing with which the noble sent the request for friendship.

In fact, as long as Manuel was engaged to Lulù, Barù did not appear among Bortuzzo’s followers. Monica Contrafatto, Paralympic athlete, also commented with a vein of sarcasm as follows: “Did they break up ?! Strange, he was so obviously in love with making a good impression! “.

Monica, in the past, had already criticized Bortuzzo’s choice regarding his relationship with the princess: “Being in a wheelchair doesn’t justify anyone making fun of a girl. And that, no matter how ‘heavy’ she may be, she cannot treat her to her liking “. We just have to wait for new implications.