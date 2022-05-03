Manuel Bortuzzo after breaking up with Lulù reveals that he looks beyond and no longer thinks about his past with the ex gieffina

Manuel Bortuzzo after the break with Lulù seems to have once again embarked on his relationship with his ex-girlfriend. In recent days there are many photos released on social media that immortalize the former gieffino together with his partner who he had left before joining Big Brother Vip.

A week after the breakup between Manuel and Lulu, several rumors are emerging as to why it would end. Despite the rumors circulating on social media, the real motivation seems to be simply a different way of seeing things.

The character of the two former gieffins therefore seems to have ruined their relationship which for months had made thousands of fans dream. In fact, both have decided to return to the subject once again, talking about their love story that has now come to an end.

Over the last few days, Bortuzzo has thus given a long interview to weekly Tv Smiles and Songsexplaining his point of view. Manuel he wanted to underline once again the end of his story

Manuel Bortuzzo after the breakup with Lulu: “I don’t look to the past anymore”

The former gieffino after the end of his love affair with Lulu, released some important statements in the weekly Tv Smiles and Songs. The latter, in fact, underlined how he no longer looks at the past, closing the parenthesis he had with the princess.

It is he himself in the weekly who explains how he wants to turn the page so much that he no longer thinks about the past. Manuel Bortuzzo he is ready to start over with himself and with his family that has always been close to him.

“I do not look to the past and start from myself. […] Of course, love is an important part of anyone’s life, without exception. When I wrote the book with me there was my ex-girlfriend, Martina. She was a cuddle, the extra attention “ Manuel explains.

The former gieffino then concluded by explaining: “At the GF I met Lulu, but it’s over with her. The end has come for some differences of views that we could not overcome. We actually tried, but our story, which remains a nice parenthesis, has not been able to find confirmation in real life “.