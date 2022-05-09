Following the news concerning theabsence from Manuel Bortuzzo to Sunday Inthe athlete decided to answer all indiscretions that have spread on the web. In detail, the former competitor of the Big Brother Vip responded to a comment from a user focused on the issue. Let’s find out what happened in detail.

Manuel Bortuzzo recently ended up in the center of the gossip. This time it was some who made the famous athlete the protagonist of a gossip rumors about his absence in Mara Venier’s living room. The former gieffino should have been present in Sunday In to promote the movie “Rinascere” taken from his book and aired on Rai 1 on the evening of Sunday 8 May.

According to some rumors that became more and more insistent, the boy would no longer participate in Sunday In guest quality due to its recent interview issued to very true. In the program conducted by Silvia Toffanin, he himself spoke of the end of relation with Lulù Selassiè underlining that thetopic it would never emerge on other television shows.

Therefore, according to the numerous rumors that emerged on the web, Mara Venier would have canceled the participation of the athlete in his own living room because of his previous one declaration.

However, it was a user of Twitter who posted a post on his social profile in which he wrote:

But if he had to go to Domenica In to talk about the film, why can’t he go? He only spoke to Verissimo about the story that ended with Lulu. And that Mara, in addition to the film, also wanted to make gossip? Manuel wants to keep the two well separated, hasn’t everyone understood that?

It was immediate answer of Manuel who has decided to break the silence. These were the words of the athlete: