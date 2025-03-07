03/07/2025



Updated at 11: 57h.





Manuel Benítez ‘El Cordobés’ It will be the main protagonist of the second edition of the Awards Andalusia of Bullfighting. This was announced on Friday by the Minister of Presidency, Interior, Social Dialogue and Administrative Simplification of the Junta de Andalucía, Antonio Sanzinforming that the Professional Costilla Award will fall on the figure of the V bullfighting caliph. It should be remembered that the Junta de Andalucía established now a year ago the first bullfighting awards in its history, recognizing in the first instance to Curro Romero, Morante de la Pueblathe bulls of Miura and the philosopher Fernando Savater.

The delivery of this second edition will take place on March 26 at the Palacio de San Telmo, an act that will be chaired by the president of the Junta de Andalucía, Juanma Moreno. According to the Junta de Andalucía in a note, the jury has valued in Manuel Benítez ‘El Cordobés’ that in addition to being an Andalusian teacher, “It marked a historical era in the world of bullfighting». Antonio Sanz recalled that «revolutionized the masses and crazy the viewer in the sixties, being an icon of that Spain ». The counselor has defined it as “an authentic myth, whose fame crossed all borders.”

He Veragua Award To the cattle ranches will be for the Juan Pedro Domecq iron. This livestock, founded in 1930 by the Cadiz Juan Pedro Domecq and Núñez de Villavicencio, has consolidated a own encastemother of many cattle ranches today and without which modern bullfighting would not be understood. «Juan Pedro was an authentic visionary, a Alchemist of the Breck of the Bravo And the architect that today the bulls of Juan Pedro Domecq have the importance they have and is one of the favorite livestock of the bullfighting figures, ”said the counselor.

He Hemingway Award To artistic dissemination will be for the filmmaker Albert Serra and for the bullfighter Andrés Roca Rey For the documentary film ‘Apartes de Soledad’, awarded by the San Sebastian International Festival with the Golden Concha. This film reflects and deepens the values, ethics and epic of bullfighting. The wealth, beauty and strength of the Toros Festival through performances by Roca Rey in squares such as Madrid, Seville or Santander, accessing a very large degree of intimacy and proximity with the life of the bullfighter.









Antonio Sanz has expressed that «Albert Serra has helped spread the bullfight in its maximum purity And that is why deserving of this award, that the jury has wanted to be shared with Roca Rey ». The counselor has said about the South American bullfighter that “he heads a new generation of bullfighters and fans, who has managed to drag the young people and bring them the values ​​of bullfighting.”

The Puerta Grande Prize for the Fiesta promotion will be for the journalist Juan del Val. «The jury has highlighted it for its defense and claim of bullfighting without complexes in the different television programs of maximum audience in which it collaborates as the anthill or rock. Antonio Sanz has mentioned that we cannot forget his great work done for more than 20 years as a bullfighting journalist, first in Clarín, on the National Radio of Spain, and then in the television program lying zero, in addition to collaborating in the magazine 6oros6, ”says the note.

In addition, a special mention of the jury has been granted to the Royal Union of Lidia Bull Breeders (Ructl)European Professional Live Bulls Association founded in 1905 and representing 347 Livestocks of Spain, Portugal and France. Andalusia is the region with the most livestock presence of the RUCTL of Spain, with more than 140 livestock.

Antonio Sanz stressed that this year They commemorate the 120 years of their constitutionand during all those years he has promoted different lines of work aimed at making known the mode of raising of the Bravo Toro and the ethical values ​​that exist through dissemination and development programs with the objective of providing ecological value to the bull meat of Lidia and promoting its commercialization in the European market.