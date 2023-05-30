Sonora.- The Attorney General of the State of Sonora activated a search alert to track down Manuel Arturo Roman Alvarez19 years old, who He disappeared last wednesday night May 24 in Hermosillo.

He have attention deficit disorder; He was last seen at his house, in the Villas del Real neighborhoodin hermosillo.

Not locating it, the family proceeded to put the complaint This Sunday, May 28 at 2:00 p.m.

The young man requires medication specialized, for this reason the support of the citizenry is requested to find his whereabouts as soon as possible, highlights the FGJE of Sonora.

On the day of his disappearance, he was wearing jeans and a white T-shirt, he uses braces, and has a scar on his stomach from surgery.

There are fears for their health and physical integrity.