The sociologist Manuel Antonio Garretón (Santiago, 80 years old) receives EL PAÍS at his home in the municipality of La Reina, in the eastern part of the Chilean capital. It is a cold winter morning and in his house in the shape of a train –in a community designed by the architect Fernando Castillo Velasco– he has put several stoves to receive the journalist and the photographer. Full of books, paintings and photographs, but above all books installed in libraries and on his desk, his office portrays the intensity and prolific life of those who inhabit it: a left-wing intellectual with an intense speech, very close to Alain Touraine. , National Award for Humanities and Social Sciences and author of essential titles to understand the Chile of the last decades –such as Popular Unity and the political conflict in Chile, with Tomás Moulián – and who has been described by some as “our best sociologist”. It is the same office from where he records the talk show Behind the line – broadcast on Radio Universidad de Chile– where week after week he talks with protagonists of Chile today.

It was in the program of June 13, number 148, where he spoke with the writer Patricio Fernández, adviser to President Gabriel Boric in the framework of the commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the coup. In the middle of the dialogue, they talked about the common minimums that could be established in Chilean society, half a century after the democratic breakdown. “Historians and political scientists will be able to discuss why and how this came about, but what we could try to agree on is that events after that coup are unacceptable in any civilizational pact,” said the writer.

Parliamentarians from the ruling left, especially from the Communist Party (PC), together with some 160 human rights organizations, accused him of dissociating the coup from the criminal consequences against the population – of not condemning the coup as a founding crime – and They asked for his departure from his duties. Garretón himself, among many others, clarified that it was not what his guest had said in After the line But a controversy of such proportions arose that Fernández resigned from his position on Wednesday, in the midst of a kind of internal war between the left.

Ask. In short, you lit the prairie.

Answer. It was a conversation and, therefore, one says something, then changes it a bit, with arguments… typical. But I wouldn’t say that I or the show lit the prairie [sonríe]: A fire broke out in the prairie due to the reaction that there was to part of the dialogue. The controversy started a week later, because someone uploaded phrases that were strictly detached from the context and that misrepresented the general meaning of the conversation. Like me, Patricio absolutely condemned the military coup of 1973 and its consequences –the violations of human rights–, because the bombing of La Moneda is the first violation of human rights, a crime against humanity.

Q. Beyond the controversy with Fernández, what is the underlying problem?

R. The problem is that there is an important sector of the population that continues to claim responsibility for the 1973 coup. It is the 44% who voted Yes for Augusto Pinochet in the 1988 plebiscite –or exactly the same– the 44% who voted for José Antonio Kast in the 2021 presidential runoff, who says that the coup was necessary or justified. But condemning the coup is an ethical principle that must be upheld.

Q. Isn’t there then in Chile a transversal agreement in condemning the 1973 coup d’état?

R. Unfortunately, in Chile there is no consensus to condemn Pinochet’s coup against Allende. It is a society divided around the only thing that matters to have a country: an ethical consensus on the right to life, human rights and the fundamental principle that governs coexistence, which is the democratic principle expressed in a Constitution. Whoever violates that –as the Constitution in force in 1973 said– practices sedition. And the military were seditious, as well as murderers.

The Chilean sociologist at his home in Santiago, on July 6, 2023. sofia yanjari

Q. How do you talk about this ethical principle with a country that, as you say, is still divided half a century later?

R. It is a key question: how is this issue socialized so that there is a general consensus in the country that things like this should never happen again. Noel Never more Referred to refers exclusively to human rights violations – in that much progress has been made, at least at the declarative level – but no progress has been made in what allowed the violation of human rights: the coup. In Chile, it must be understood that the entire country was a victim and, therefore, it must have an intrinsic solidarity with the sector that was an effective victim.

Q. Do you understand the disgust of the victims’ associations?

R. There is, especially from the world of the victims, a vision that is absolutely understandable: in Chile all the justice that corresponds has not been done, an official condemnation of the country to what was the founding crime of the bombing of La Moneda and there is delay and gaps in truth, repair and non-repetition. What I do not justify, from this last episode, is the way in which Patricio has been attacked or talked about. The cruelty that was against him is not fair, because he is not in a different position.

Q. To what extent is the coup d’état still present in Chilean society?

R. For 50 years, the central cleavage of Chilean society has been the bombing of La Moneda. That is where the society we live in is founded.

Q. Could it be that generations have changed and, perhaps, they observe from afar what happened in 1973?

R. I say that this is present in the DNA: it runs through families, the educational system, health and even the regional organization. All aspects of Chilean society – unlike what happened with Latin American dictatorships of the same type – are marked by what happened with the bombing of La Moneda and its consequences. And there is a sector in Chile that will never condemn the coup because it defines its DNA. They or their parents or grandparents carried out the coup, supported it, promoted it.

Manuel Antonio Garretón on July 6, 2023. sofia yanjari

Q. Can the Popular Unity Government be debated in Chile?

R. There may be a debate about the nature of Allende’s Popular Unity project and the effort made by a left to implement socialism with democracy and respect for human rights. The problem is that all the criticisms that are made and what is said about it must take into account the scenario that this government faced from the outset: the attempted overthrow from the United States and from certain sectors of the right, even before assumed. There is nothing that happens in that period that is not marked by this scenario. It is the insufficiency of the book Salvador Allende, the Chilean left and Popular Unityby Daniel Mansuy.

Q. Because it says? It is a book that was even recommended by President Boric, who invited the Chilean left to analyze the 1970-1973 period in “more detail and not only from the mythical point of view”.

R. What President Boric is saying is that the analysis from the left regarding the UP considers the different aspects. I believe that this analysis has been done, we have been doing this analysis for 50 years. But, I repeat: if you want to analyze the Allende government, or Allende himself, you cannot do so without considering the conflict, that is to say, that from the first moment you are trying to overthrow him. Mansuy’s book, a serious investigation -he read it all- and very original in the way it is written, is riddled with this bias: it leaves out and in a note the overthrow attempt that has harassed the president from the beginning and, therefore, his transformation project.

Q. As a result of the 50 years, they have begun, once again, to talk about the responsibilities of the coup.

R. I have heard these days that the main responsibility for the coup lies with President Allende. And that is not only a monstrous mistake, but also stupid. It’s like saying that if you kill me, I’m responsible because I told you things you didn’t like. It is brutal. Those responsible are the military, those who did it. Let’s talk about those responsible for the political crisis? That’s another thing. There is responsibility of the Popular Unity, of course. Not the main one, although important. But, if we are talking about the way out of that crisis, why did the military have the right to carry out a coup?