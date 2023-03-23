Mexico City.- The senator from Guerrero Manuel Anorve, assumed the coordination of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) in the Senate replacing the former Secretary of the Interior Osorio Chongwho left the position accusing a series of tricks by Alejandro Moreno to set him aside.

For his part, yearn ruled on the controversial appointment and assured that his choice was legalsince he had the consensus of the PRI bench present in the Senate with eight votes in favor.

The recently elected coordinator spoke to the media and, when questioned about a possible division within his party, The legislator responded that: “Here it is not about continuing to generate breakthroughs, it is not about insulting anyone, I want to tell you that even at that time Senator Osorio kindly made a financial report and participated in the general assembly and we endorsed the report financial”.

He also said that the intention to build bridges with Osorio Chong to prevent him from leaving the bench, after the announcement of the position independent that will keep from now on chong.

Añorve reiterated that his election took place legally “supported by the regulations and obviously of course also by the Organic Law and the Statutes of the party.”

In turn, he gave a preview of the agreements reached during his first hours as coordinator, ensuring that will permanently support all the candidacies of the Institutional Revolutionary in the elections of the State of Mexico and a close dialogue will be established with the PRI parliamentary group in the Chamber of Deputies to work in a coordinated manner.