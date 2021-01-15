After what was the coronation of Kevin Benavides on motorcycles, Manuel Andújar, who runs with the support of Boca Juniors, did not want to be left behind and also celebrated in a big way in this Dakar 2021 by winning the triumph in the quads by being second in the last stage.

Pablo Copetti won the last stage of the rally in a time of 3h11m30. Andújar finished second with a difference of 23 seconds and third was Kamil Wisniewski, 2 minutes and 25 seconds away.

In the general classification, Andújar conquered the race in 57h19m11s and beat Chilean Giovanni Enrico by 25m52s and Copetti by 3h01m. For his part, Argentine Tobías Carrizo, the youngest of all the participants at 18, made his debut, finishing fifth in the final stage and closing the test in eighth position.

The native of Lobos has been the rider who has best known how to handle the toughness of the Dakar and has been in a position to win when his rivals have made driving errors or when his mechanics have failed.

In this sense, the abandonment of the French Alexandre Giroud benefited Andujar, who was left with the Chilean Giovanni Enrico as the only rival who could give him a scare, although the advantage gained allowed him to enjoy the victory many kilometers before the final goal.

Andújar arrived at the Dakar with the support of Boca, the club of which he is a fan. He tuned his quad blue and a xeneize shield on the front, which he also wore on his diver and helmet.

“For Boca to give me a big hand in the sport that I practice is a pride. It is a recognition and affection to the soul that they give to one after so much work and sacrifice. It is the second year that I am with Boca, although this time in a little more official and I’m happy and happy about that, “he told the Automundo site before.

The conquest of the Lobos rider represents a new satisfaction for Argentina in the quads category, where the Patronelli brothers stood out, winners of the Dakar on five occasions. Marcos prevailed in 2010, 2013 and 2016 and Alejandro conquered the titles in 2011 and 2012.

Meanwhile, Nicolás Cavigliasso was crowned in the last edition that was held in South America, in 2019.