In the middle of nowhere, when he crossed the last way point and finished the competition, he knew that his mission had ended successfully. The advantage of almost half an hour placed Manuel Andújar in an unbeatable position to take victory among the quadricycles. The driver from Lobos, province of Buenos Aires, won the Dakar in Saudi Arabia in his fourth participation in the extreme competition.

Andujar drew attention by announcing that it was official representative of Boca Juniors in the Dakar: “I have been a Boca member since I was a child and I am as passionate as competition. I started to accelerate when I was three years old, ”he told Clarion as soon as he crossed the finish line and wiped away his tears. There, he took his cell phone from one of the pockets of his jacket, in which they carry many items to solve problems in the desert, and showed a photo of when he was barely four years old and already he knew what it was like to pick up speed from the handlebars.

“I think of my family, my friends, so many people who gave me a hand permanently so that I can be here, so the victory is for all of them,” he said, crying with emotion. “Only six people came here, because we came to execute what we had to do. But many are part of this victory ”, highlighted Manu.

The Argentine rider Manuel Andújar (Yamaha) won in quadricycles in the Dakar Rally, Photo: Télam

Reminded Javier Pizzolito, the former Dakar motorcycle rider who guided him technically, until last year in situ, and now, as a result of the pandemic, at a distance from Pinamar.

Boca Juniors was a source of attraction for many. This week he suffered the elimination of the Copa Libertadores. Although he did not see the game (it was at dawn on Arab Thursday), he began the stage with the known result. “It’s a hard blow, but hey, we have to keep going, like in the Dakar,” Andújar commented.

Its beginnings were in the provincial, national tests and in the United States, at the age of 18 with the quad. In 2018 he made his Dakar debut, finishing 29th. The following year he finished in an astonishing 5th place, improved last year to 4th place, stroking the podium.

The competition was favorable for Nicolás Cavigliasso from Cordoba, who took advantage by averaging the test. But after the rest day, a clutch break left him empty-handed. And there, from the 7th stage, the figure of Andújar appeared.

The man from Boca. Manuel Andújar, the Lobos rider, won the Dakar 2021.

-Why did you win this Dakar?

-Because it had to be given. We put a lot of work in for a long time and at some point the consequence had to come.

-What was the most complex moment?

-Everyday. I had to do a smart race to achieve the best day by day.

-And the secret to winning it?

-Wake up every day with a smile and very optimistic for what was coming. Neither more nor less than that. I had to apply everything I learned over so many years and I took advantage of the benefits of a fantastic team, which always gave me their best to face each day.

The quadricycles. The category that aroused interest with the phenomenal performances of the brothers Marcos and Alejandro Patronelli, when the Dakar amazed Argentina, and then with the victorious step of Nicolas Cavigliasso, who asked Valen, now his wife, for his hand on the podium in Peru. Now it is the turn of Manuel Andújar, who seriously earned a place in the precious world of the Dakar.

The French Stephane Peterhansel celebrates with his team his victory in the Dakar Rally. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)

The validity of the record man: Peterhansel

Stephane Peterhansel, At age 55, he won the auto categories, with a X-Raid Team Mini. By winning in Saudi Arabia, “Monsieur Dakar”, the record man of the specialty, increased its hegemony by accumulating 14 victories, between the triumphs in motorcycles and in cars.

Before consulting Clarion on whether he felt prouder for his 14 titles or for being the only driver in the history of the Dakar to win in the three continents where the competition participated (Africa, South America and Asia), the Frenchman replied: “I am not worried about being the biggest winner or the only one to win on three different continents. I am proud to win today, 30 years after my first Dakar victory. It means that I stay current for three decades. “

On whether he thinks that one day the rider who breaks his records will appear, Peterhansel said: “I don’t think it will happen. Because for that to happen there must be a driver who dedicates himself exclusively to the Dakar like I did, and it is very difficult.”