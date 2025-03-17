The coexistence of Anita, Manuel and Montoya in Survivors He went through many ups and downs during the first week. The most famous trio of The island of temptations They were still reproaching attitudes and behaviors They had in the edition.

However, Manuel and Montoya managed to have an approach that showed a possible reconciliation between them. “I will not argue more with you here,” Manuel told his partner. “Anita is in love with you,” he added.

“I I would be happy if you both give you a chancebecause I know that you in the background still wanting her and you are in love with her, “he recommended to Sevillian.” I’m no longer open to love, after the damage he has done to me, “Montoya confessed.

The Sevillian also opened on a channel with his partner. “If you hadn’t done it, I wouldn’t be like that. I am also consistent, I also screwed it up“He cried when declaring him. Manuel also got excited with the conversation.

“If there is any time when you have seen that I have lacked respect for you, I apologize,” Manuel said. Live, the Cadiz repeated it again: “I don’t feel proud of the damage he has received“