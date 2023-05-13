The National Institute of Migration (INM) has appointed Manuel Alfonso Marin Salazar as head of the Agency’s Representation Office in the state of Chihuahua.

The inauguration was carried out by the general director of Coordination of Representation Offices, Héctor Martínez Castuera, representing the commissioner of the INM, Francisco Garduño Yáñez.

Since the tragedy at a temporary station in Ciudad Juárez, where a fire claimed the lives of 40 migrants, a dozen people have been detained, while the director of the INM, Francisco Garduño, was linked to the process by the Attorney General of the Republic for omission of functions, but he is still at large and has not resigned from his position.

During the law protest ceremony, Martínez Castuera urged Marín Salazar to maintain attention and vocation of service towards foreigners who enter, transit and leave the national territory, as well as to have a humanist vision in their work.

For his part, Marín Salazar promised that the Federal Migration Agents in Chihuahua act in accordance with the law and respect the rights of migrants in a context of mobility.

Marín Salazar has a ten-year career at the National Migration Institute, in which she has held various responsibilities.

Before being appointed head of the INM Representation Office in Chihuahua, he was head of the INM Representation Office in Baja California from July 2019 to May 2023.

He also served as INM federal sub-delegate from December 2016 to March 2019, and as INM local delegate in that entity from September 2013 to December 2016.

The appointment of Marín Salazar as head of the INM Representation Office in Chihuahua comes at a time when migration continues to be a relevant issue on the national and international agenda.

Closure of INM stays

Thursday, The INM announced the temporary suspension of 33 provisional immigration stays after 40 migrants died in a fire at a station in Ciudad Juárez on March 27.

The INM has explained that this measure will be maintained until the National Human Rights Commission concludes its supervision visit to all facilities and presents a special report on the situation of immigration stations, migration flows in the country and its problems.

The body of the Ministry of the Interior has specified that the provisional stays include 14 type “A” and 19 type “B”, with a total accommodation capacity of 1,306 migrants.

Type “A” stays allow a maximum stay of 48 hours, while type “B” can house migrants for up to 7 days.

According to the Migration regulations, provisional stays are physical facilities that the INM enables to house foreigners who do not prove their regular immigration status.

The Undersecretary of the Interior, Alejandro Encinas, announced in early April that a complete review of the INM was underway.

Encinas also accepted that there was clear evidence of important omissions in the Ciudad Juárez tragedy and that they should be punished.