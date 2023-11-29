When in the fifties, in the old San Bernardo mansion, the Royal Conservatory of Music of Madrid was located, I was active in the discipline of Composition of Don Julio Gómez, who together with Conrado del Campo or Beigbeder, my father, belonged to the so-called Generation of Teachers; and as a student I shared a desk with García Abril or Bernaola, who over time were pillars of cultured Spanish music; We enjoyed the wisdom of Professor García Matos in the folklore classes, where we learned about the richness of the Spanish popular songbook. In this matter I received a double dose of flamenco singing, since I had already come from Jerez impregnated with its palos since I was a child, which without having to go to the theater or turn on the radio, the only possibility at that time, I had in the early morning, under the viewpoints of my own house, fifty meters from the Fifth Avenue of cante jondo, Nueva Street, the most genuine gypsies singing tarantos, paterneras, deblas or seguidillas, with their harsh voices of tobacco and wine.

Of course, from morning until late at night, the only singing that could be heard in the house was the one played by my brother José María’s violin with his Paganini or his Sarasate; or the one that came from the piano that I learned from my father, with my Bach, my Chopin, my Schuman or my Brahms.

—Dad, why can I sing or hum any of these works that I study and I can’t even emulate two bars of that flamenco song that scratches my soul every night…?

—A question of blood, lineage, race; There you have the rooster and the goldfinch or the lark, virtuoso in their songs without going through any conservatory…

Manuel Alejandro, at his home in Madrid in 2020.

I dropped out of those Composition classes due to a fracture in my right elbow that I had had since I was 16 and kept me away from flying around the piano, so important for producing great compositions; but not so much as to end up writing bulerías or any flamenco style that I couldn’t even hum since I was a child; as I have read in more than one opinion article on the occasion of Rosalía’s magnificent version of my song Our love brokein which, precisely, I did not appreciate any flamenco turn, except for an elegant and attractive shoulder movement that we fell in love with, and some dejillo by changing “complaint” to “whiny” so flamenco or Andalusian, that it broke not our love but our soul.

And of course, very flamenco, but exquisite, was the staging, where other great plastic artists designed an incredible stage for us, where under white sheets that represented sacromontana gypsy caves were sheltered. guitar players who caressed their guitars with cello bows; and clappers who, when they burst in, ended the surreal and spectacular painting that drew a general roar from the public. The young diva Rosalía and her brilliant team had triumphed tremendously; but not “with a bulería”, but “por bulería”; to the rhythm of the bulería, since the melody, lyrics and Central European harmonies of Our love broke They remained undaunted and intact, and just as I wrote them in 1985 for that wonderful voice and peerless artist that was Rocío Jurado; and that she never brought any flamenco twist or intention to the song either. Another very different thing was that after Our love broke will sing A carnation either La Lola goes to the ports…or that Jerez dedicated the album to me This is how they sing flamenco to Manuel Alejandror… or that José Mercé had a good day for putting Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony into bulerías… that it could be and that it would be much more flamenco than Our love broke.

Let’s not get confused. Rosalía, at the Grammys that were held in Seville, forgot about her very different and successful forays into any past or future style, and became mistress of the pop song in essence and in its presence; she became a lonely and helpless mime; she sang to us static from the depths of her; from her sensitivity that is also broken; from the glass art of her, fragile, transparent of her; and on stage she demonstrated that she was now “the greatest.”

