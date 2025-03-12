Manuellike Anita, he could not jump from the helicopter due to the horrible temporal in Honduras and which caused the evacuation of the contestants. It would be the Next Thursday when they would start His adventure in Survivors.

Of course, separately, they could talk to Carlos Sobera. “Montoya You don’t know what are you going to disembark here“, the presenter explained to Manuel, for the bad relationship they had in The island of temptationsbeing the horns of his relationship with Anita.

“I don’t expect anything from anyone ever, I just expect things from me,” the Gaditano replied to Soverera. “I come with good vibes, leaving things behind“He added.” I come to get along with everyone, “he detailed peacefully.

In addition, he explained that in the reunion of The islandHe attacked Montoya just because Sevillian attacked him before. “He was the one who called me Freddie Mercury,” he recalled. “I wanted to tell him that Anita hid many things and that he has played with him“He confessed.

Finally, he spoke of his relationship with Gabrielathe tempting Montoya And, now, Manuel’s girlfriend: “This is going out with her, it is my partner, and she doesn’t have much to do with history, My relationship with her is foreign to The island of temptations”