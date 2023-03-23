The president of the Junta de Castilla y León in alliance with Vox, Alfonso Fernández Mañueco, has been accused of giving the socialist attorney Rosa Rubio a comb during the parliamentary plenary session this Wednesday morning. An image published by the Efe agency shows the leader of the regional PP with his back to the parliamentarian, adjusting her tie, while the middle finger of her right hand remains straight, in what is interpreted as the well-known sign of contempt. . The PP team does not deny that the rude gesture existed, but considers it a “natural gesture” and denies that it was a lack of respect for the socialist representative. The networks have been filled with videos with the action of Manueco, in slow motion, which leave little room for doubt. This morning, the regional president has insisted that it was an “involuntary” gesture. “It is not my style”, he has riveted himself in Palencia.

The controversy occurred in the Wednesday morning session. Rosa Rubio was in the rostrum defending aid for people with celiac disease when the president, who was speaking with the Minister of Agriculture, Gerardo Dueñas, prepared to leave the chamber. It is common for Manueco to partially attend the plenary sessions on Tuesday and not always attend those on Wednesday. “I suppose that the president of the Junta de Castilla y León will care to listen to the problems of celiacs,” the parliamentarian ironized when she saw that Mañueco, a Vox partner, had his back to her and was talking with Dueñas.

Then there is some applause from the socialist ranks and Manueco passes in front of the PP bench. At that moment, turning his back on the PSOE spokeswoman, Manueco is immortalized making the gesture of controversy with his right hand; an alleged comb that only Conservative MPs could have seen. Already on Wednesday night, the communication team of the regional president denied that there was any intention in this gesture and denied that it was a comb, but a simple casual gesture and without any bad intention.

More information

This is the same argument that Mañueco himself used this Thursday, who assured during an act in Palencia: “Whoever carefully analyzes the images realizes that it is an involuntary act, that I turn my back on those who have felt offended and those who know me well know that it is not my style ”. When he was insisted that a video shows the comb, he replied: “Look closely, I can’t say more.”

The organization secretary of the regional PSOE and second vice president of Parliament, Ana Sánchez, published the photo on her Twitter at 9:45 p.m. with the following message: “Mañueco and maximum degradation. Making Rosa Rubio a clear comb by making her ugly by leaving the chamber while she defends the rights of celiacs? Mixture of arrogance and extraordinary rudeness. Castilla y León is too big for him. Shame on others, gentleman!” Other socialist representatives have criticized the lack of respect of the president of the Board.

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe

The socialist attorney explains to EL PAÍS that when she was informed of the supposed comb, she had to look at the image several times to give credit. “The smile gives it away while she looks at the PP bench, it is a tacky gesture of arrogance and rudeness,” censures the Salamanca attorney, given Mañueco’s “lack of respect” for citizens and the celiac community. Rubio argues that the president’s action comes when she draws his attention for leaving the Chamber in full appearance on celiac disease and the difficulties it entails: “It is very serious that an entire president of Castilla y León make a contempt of this type” . Rubio adds that he and Gallardo are “denigrating politics.”

The spokesman for the Junta de Castilla y León, Carlos Fernández Carriedo (PP), has stated after the Governing Council this Thursday: “The president has spoken, I ask everyone and the PSOE not to look for intentions where they are not there is. I have not seen the video, but I know him perfectly, he is a person close to people’s problems. There is no intention and I pray that it is not sought ”, Carriedo insisted.

Meanwhile, the regional socialist leader, Luis Tudanca, has lamented the “deterioration” of the political level and has asked Mañueco to apologize. Carriedo has avoided answering how he believes that the public accepts that the political debate revolves around these banal issues and has accused the PSOE of getting the issue out of hand for electoral reasons: “I understand the disgust of the Socialists that the polls reflect.”