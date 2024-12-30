The president of the Government of Castilla y León, Alfonso Fernández Mañueco, has urged the Government of Spain to draft the Master Plan for the Atlantic Corridor in Castilla y León and to promote pending infrastructure such as the Manzanal railway junction.

This Monday, Fernández Mañueco attended the commissioning ceremony of the “El Castro” Viaduct, on the A-6, which connects the towns of Vega de Valcarce (León) and Piedrafita do Cebreiro (Lugo), which had the presence of the Minister of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda, Óscar Puente, and the president of the Xunta de Galicia, Alfonso Rueda.

During his speech, Fernández Mañueco stressed the need for the Government of Spain to urgently advance a Master Plan for the Atlantic Corridor in Castilla y León, that includes the deadlines and resources necessary to carry it out, similar to those of the Mediterranean Corridor. For the head of the Executive of Castilla y León, the Atlantic Corridor constitutes a strategic infrastructure for the northwest of the peninsula and its development is essential to guarantee economic competitiveness, job creation, and territorial cohesion of the Community and the rest of Spain.

Furthermore, the president of the Board has demanded various actions such as the Manzanal railway junctionsince it constitutes a strategic point for the railway connection of Castilla y León with the north of Spain. In this sense, he has requested that the feasibility study of this infrastructure be expedited, with the aim of complying with what was agreed with the European Union.

Likewise, it is essential improve the rail connection between León and Ponferrada towards Vigo and La Coruña; expedite the completion of the Ponferrada-Orense highway; and advance on the Silver Route, as a strategic axis for the development of the western peninsula.

“El Castro” Viaduct

Fernández Mañueco has valued the reopening of the “El Castro” Viaduct on the A-6 and has stressed that it is a vital infrastructure for communication between Castilla y León and Galicia, which contributes to the development of both communities.

Finally, the president of the Board has highlighted the importance of public-private collaboration as an essential tool to take advantage of investments in infrastructure, contribute to generating employment and economic activity and, also, to establish population in Castilla y León.