The president of Castilla y León, Alfonso Fernández Mañueco, has strongly opposed this Monday the debt forgiveness offered by the Government to the autonomous communities and has advocated for “other formulas” to help the Valencian Community.

“I have already said it clearly: no debt relief. Those They are pacts that Sánchez has made with his separatist partners and will have to answer to them,” he declared before participating in the National Executive Committee held by the PP in Madrid.

After rejecting the approach that the Government made at the Conference of Presidents, Mañueco has demanded a new regional financing system because “what exists now is old and bad”. “And what we need is a model that defends the principle of equality of all Spaniards, not only before the law, but also in the exercise of public services,” he added.

The ‘popular’ leader has stressed that all Spaniards are equal and need health, education and social services to be provided equitably throughout the country: “Because “Public services are provided to people, not to territories.”.

Regarding the fact that the Madrid president, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, has suggested that if debt is forgiven it would be to help the Valencian Community, Mañueco has indicated that “there will be other formulas for that”, without being specific.