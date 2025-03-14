The president of the Board and the PP of Castilla y León, Alfonso Fernández Mañueco, has pointed out to Vox for his “applause” to the US tariff policy and the “poses” of the head of the central executive Pedro Sánchez for “putting at risk” the agroindustrial sector that in Castilla y León generates “43,000 jobs and exports worth 3.4 billion a year.”

This has been pointed out during the visit that the regional leader has made accompanied by the national president of the ‘popular’ Alberto Núñez Feijóo to the children of Alberto Gutierrez in the Valladolid town of Serrada. In this context, Mañueco has thanked the defense that Feijóo makes of the “interests of Spain”, to insist that in Castilla y León the government works giving “stability” to generate “opportunities, employment creation and also Facilitate the future of the field and the agri -food sector “.

About this sector has pivated its intervention. Thus, he recalled that It is the “most important” of the community “above the automotive”. “We are talking that it is the third agri -food industry of our country in terms of autonomous communities. Castilla y León is also the autonomous community that in 2024 led the growth of exports. This says clearly that this export record in relative growth figures but also in absolute figures. We are exporting 3.4 billion a year and we see how that export is being put at risk by the tariff United, “reports EP.

One more fudge

Some tariffs that, have lamented, are “Applauded” by the “same” that three years ago “being the voice of the field”. “One more fudge,” he has settled to confront with the PP policies in Spain and Castilla y León, who are always “next to farmers and ranchers, next to workers and businessmen of the agri -food industry.” “And that’s why from the regional government we will help our companies to search for other markets to maintain growth,” he has abounded.

Criticism that has also extended to the “poses” of the president of the Central Executive, whom he has reproached for “always” personal interests above the interests of Spain. ” “In situations like those who live, Extreme positions are part of the problem and can be very expensive“He has argued.

Mañueco has warned that both Spain and Castilla y León are “playing many thousands of jobs.” “The Popular Party and Alberto Núñez Feijóo are part of the solution. He represents the solution. We are next to the people, workers, businessmen, our productive sectors. In times of turbulence, rigorous politicians are needed that provide stability to society. That is what we do from the Popular Party of Castilla y León and that is what Alberto Núñez Feijóo represents in Spain, “he concluded.