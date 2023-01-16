The president of the Junta de Castilla y León, Alfonso Fernández Mañueco, has denied this Monday that his government is going to implement the anti-abortion protocol announced by its vice president, Juan García-Gallardo. “Doctors will not be forced to do anything, pregnant women will not be forced to do anything,” he concluded in an institutional statement, without questions, before acknowledging that these measures could “lead to direct and indirect coercion” and after accusing the Central executive to try to create “a controversy” with the issue.

Hours before, the Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, maintained that the Government “will prevent” the entry into force of the anti-abortion protocol, although the official bulletin of the community had not yet echoed the measure and there was no record of an internal communication either. to the doctors. Darias, who did not detail the countermeasures that Moncloa was preparing, did not rule out judicial proceedings. “We are not going to allow a step back in women’s rights,” she said in an interview with Ser.

The Government is now waiting for the Board to respond to the requirement that they sent this weekend, so that they explain whether or not the protocol exists. In the event that the Mañueco Executive intended to go ahead with these measures, a technical commission would be formed with representatives of both administrations, as explained by the PSOE, in which their legality would be debated. If there was no agreement, Moncloa would resort to administrative litigation and request precautionary measures.

Darias has also questioned the leader of the popular, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, to “clarify” his position on this issue. The Government sent a request this Sunday recalling that they must respect current regulations. President Fernández Mañueco has said that this is an “attack” on autonomy and that they have not approved any agreement that limits the rights of women or professionals. Among the measures included in the plan announced by Vice President García-Gallardo included listening to the heartbeat of the fetus, a 4D X-ray in motion and specific advice.

The Junta de Castilla y León also does not rule out implementing “judicial actions” before the requirements of the central government to an autonomous community, which describes them as “violators of its autonomy and its powers”, and warns that it will ensure “that all the actions that suppose an increase of the fundamental rights of the pregnant woman in all the circumstances».

In a statement, the regional government recalled that any measure to promote the birth rate and support the family will always be applied “on three premises.” “First of all, absolute respect for the Law, freedom and the rights of pregnant women and health professionals.”

For Darias, the measures proposed by García-Gallardo “are not admissible under current legislation, they do not fit in the law, nor do they have jurisdiction.” In her opinion, what must be ensured is that “the woman makes the decision freely, without interference from third parties and this is in contravention of current legislation and the rights of women.” “Given this we are not willing to compromise,” she added.

divert attention



The general secretary of the PP, Cuca Gamarra, assured this Monday that “the freedom and exercise of women’s freedoms are fully guaranteed and protected” in Castilla y León and that the controversy is “a crude attempt by the Government to try to divert the attention”. Thus, the number two of the popular recommended to the Executive of Pedro Sánchez to focus on the fact that “184 aggressors have benefited” after the entry into force of the “only yes is yes” law.

“That has been approved and is in force and there they should work to rectify what they have erred and also assume political responsibilities, which is what is needed,” Gamarra said upon arrival at the informative breakfast with the president. from Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, organized by Expansión-El Mundo.

The Madrid president, for her part, criticized the “overacting” of the Government by sending the request to the Board so that the protocol is not applied instead of “ceasing the entire Ministry of Equality” for having put rapists on the street. Ayuso also accused the vice president of Castilla León, Juan García-Gallardo, from Vox, of having sought “an internal conflict within the Government when he does not even have powers.” «What need is there to provoke all this and in addition to feeding what the Government is looking for, which is decoys and cornering? An occurrence of these characteristics seems to me to be unnecessary », he settled.

“Pro-life” measures



Vox insists that its “pro-life” measures are agreed in advance with the PP and its application will be implemented as of this Monday in the public hospitals of Castilla y León. Faced with this possibility, the Executive of Pedro Sánchez informed this Sunday of a requirement to the regional government chaired by the popular Alfonso Fernández Mañueco to detail each of the measures that he intends to implement based on his agreement with Vox.

The Government demands that the new protocol promoted by Vox be paralyzed and that it urges doctors – according to García-Gallardo’s version – to offer pregnant women to listen to the heartbeat of the fetus and a 4D ultrasound. These options would be aimed at dissuading women who choose to abort to continue with their pregnancy. Added to this is shielding conscientious objector doctors.