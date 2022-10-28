In Brazil there are still 15 options of car models with clutch pedal and lever for manual gear shifting. The so-called manual transmission survives almost exclusively in entry-level models. Most are compact hatches and sedans equipped with a 1.0-liter engine.

In past times the consumer preferred cars with this type of exchange. Automatic vehicles were viewed with suspicion because they were expensive and difficult to maintain. They also worsened performance and fuel consumption.

Since the turn of the century the scenario began to change, the automatic transmission began to become the consumer’s preference, thanks to electronic management technologies, sequential shifts and more gears. Until then, they only had three or, at most, four speeds.

As of 2020, automatic cars have become top sellers in the zero-kilometer segment and have overtaken those equipped with manual transmissions.

The options, among passenger cars, in Brazil with this type of gearbox are Chevrolet Onix, Chevrolet Onix Plus, Citroën C3, Fiat Mobi, Fiat Argo, Fiat Cronos, Fiat Pulse, Hyundai HB20, Hyundai HB20S, Peugeot 208, Renault Kwid, Renault Stepway, Renault Logan, Renault Duster and Volkswagen Polo. The list should still include Gol and Voyage, the two from Volkswagen, but, as both are about to be discontinued, they were left out.