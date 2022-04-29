How things change quickly in just over a hundred years. Or rather, how they evolve and change in ways different from what we would have expected. When in the early twentieth century the nascent car industry was facing its first technological challenges, il manual gearbox it began to appear on the first cars, accompanying the gradual increase in power of the first internal combustion engines. Today those same engines are destined to definitively abandon the road and with the evolution of powertrains and the transition to electrification, even the manual transmission could definitively greet the road or at least become a luxury for a few cars.

Car lovers will have already started to turn up their noses and on the other hand they will have been doing it for several years since more and more car manufacturers present models in which this system is no longer the first choice but sometimes becomes a fallback if it is not actually absent. A trend that has actually overturned the paradigm of transmission, compared to the times when cars with automatic transmission were few and more widespread in the United States than in Europe, if not in some specific cases or on vehicles of a certain type. The lever to engage the gears was such a common element that today seeing it disappear is something truly incredible even if in reality everything is the result of technological evolution and transition. Starting from the energy one, with the transition to electric mobility that is leading more and more brands to abandon diesel and petrol engines to the advantage of full electric and hybrid that no longer require the presence of this type of transmission. Another important element is the possibility of reducing time and costs: the manual gearbox requires assembly work and components that take away hours of work and money from the car manufacturers who over the years have preferred to reduce the choice of motorists, also following a market trend that over the years has reversed the course, leading more and more customers to choose manual transmission.

Then there is also to consider an aspect related to safety systems and driver assistance, the now famous ADAS. The implementation of these technologies on the cars has brought to light some cases of incompatibility or in any case some difficulties in coexistence with the manual gearbox. This is the case with automatic emergency braking but also with other systems. A destiny marked therefore for the manual gearbox: just think that as early as 2023 the Volkswagen brand announced the start of the disposal of the classic lever, aiming to arrive at 2030 only models equipped with manual transmission. From common practice to rarity, the manual gearbox is preparing to become a luxury for the few.