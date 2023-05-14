Many kings and presidents would have benefited from having a catalog of what to do and what to avoid in the years and months leading up to great revolutions. Listening to the excellent podcast revolutionspodcast.com by Mike Duncan, I tried to build a short manual with instructions to avoid revolutions, which I hope will be useful for today’s leaders.

1. No one in their right mind removes a competent leader from government. Nicholas Romanov left no doubt that he was unbearably incompetent, both in 1905, in the first Russian revolution, and in 1917. At first, it was not in anyone’s head to guillotine Louis XVI of France, or to put Charles I of France to the axe. England. Only after countless displays of stubbornness and incompetence did these characters manage to convince enough of the people who originally defended the monarch that part of the solution to the riots was to get them out of the way. If that meant cutting off their heads, what was he going to do?

2. It is not considered essential. In 1910, Porfirio Díaz had to leave and replace him with Bernardo Reyes, a loyal conservative who could renew faces and alleviate the weight of a dictatorship. de facto 31 years old. But not. Like Louis XVI, Carlos I or Nicholas Romanov, he believed that he was called by divinity to lead his country, that only he could do it and that the others would have to manage. That exasperated his subordinates and sharpened the intelligence of his enemies. Remember, cemeteries are full of indispensable people.

3. Avoid war. The three most common mistakes when starting a war are: it will be short, it will be easy, and we are going to win it. Defeats eat away at leadership and reveal weaknesses at the top. They show errors of judgment and strategy, poor evaluation of the opponent and overestimation of the national army. Try to avoid a war, and if you can’t, prepare for it conscientiously with the conviction that it will be long, difficult and you can lose it.

4. Be fully employed in crises that hit everyone. Harvest failures, price inflation, adverse weather events and pandemics that bring widespread mortality are episodes that become unbearable in a matter of months. In that case, you want to be on the right side of popular anger. If people are hungry, hand out food. If she’s sick, hand out medicine. If there was a natural disaster, organize the reconstruction. Your heart should be where the people’s problem is; otherwise your head will be in danger.

5. There is always at least one minister who is good for something, listen to him. Sergei Witte was the only person in the Romanov government who understood what was happening in Russia, according to Tsar Nicholas’s father. But Nicholas saw him as the wise-cracking son of a railway employee and disliked him. He stayed with the rest of the bumbling cabinet, neglected Witte, let him go, and moved closer to his debacle.

6. The only sin that the gods do not forgive is pride. Whenever you have to choose between humility and pride, opt for the former. Christ is an example of humility, despite the fact that he said: “I am the way, the truth and the life. No one goes to the Father except through the Son.” Pride is an error that everyone sees, and that sours friends and enemies alike. Apart from that it makes him a bad judge of character and leads him to take excessive risks.

7. Excessive taxes exasperate. Wars, epidemics and populists cost the treasury a lot and end up in more taxes, more debt and more inflation. Taxes and debt are hated by those who have something. Inflation is hated by everyone. What begins as gifts from the State received with ungrateful acquiescence ends as anger over shortages and crises.

8. Choose your partner wisely. In the darkest hour, the last advice you hear will perhaps be from your spouse, and it had better be good. Neither Nicholas’s Alexandra nor Louis XVI’s Marie Antoinette were sensible wives or good advisers. They accentuated the bad monarchical instincts of the king and tsar. Everyone enjoys palace gossip.

9. Read a lot of history. Mistakes are repeated throughout history. Governments go through the same lines and the same curves. Good rudders learn a lot from knowing how those who survived steered and what mistakes those who went off a cliff made.

10. There is no insignificant region. Many revolutions die down in the capital, but remain alive in remote regions of the country. Even in Siberia, where the rioters were sent so they wouldn’t bother anymore. From there they returned with renewed vigor and full of allies.

11. An insulting inequality will cultivate decline. In an unequal society, disadvantaged people have three options: be loyal, protest, or leave. If they can’t get out and are not heard, their loyalty may end and they may turn against the leader. This may take decades, but in the end the run will be towards the borders or towards the presidential palace.

12. Ideas matter. We must always be attentive to the battle of ideas and fight it with better ideas. Ideas persuade and, bad as they are, if they are repeated enough and have the right propaganda, they can become beliefs and even truths in everyone’s head.

13. Don’t fight religion. The French Revolution sealed its fate when the most radical demanded that priests take a civil oath and that their adherence be to the State rather than to the Church. Only until Napoleon pacified things did calm return. The Cristero War in Mexico had a similar origin.

14. The favor of the people is labile. The humiliating final flight of Robespierre, to escape his enemies, with his jaw broken when he missed the shot with which he was going to commit suicide, and his leg broken when he jumped out of a window, must be present in the mind of everyone who believe that you represent the popular will, abuse power and ruthlessly judge others. The attack against Bolívar came after he managed to convince many people that he wanted to become an autocrat. In a few months the town goes from cheering to throwing onions.

15. The land does not end up better distributed. One of the original motives for revolutions is usually land ownership, and in some cases it changes hands. But as the French Revolution shows, in the long run the land rarely ends up in the hands of the peasants.

