There is an impressive list of parallels that exist between the assault on the US Congress on January 6, 2021 and the invasion of the three powers (the seats of Parliament, the Presidency of the Republic and the Supreme Court) in Brasilia on January 8 . A real manual of the coup in the 21st century. Behind the two acts there are overlapping strategies.

The complex and well-financed disinformation machine, which in both cases questioned the legitimacy of the popular vote, denouncing non-existent fraud. The specious judicial battle, artfully created to prevent the passage of power (from Trump to Biden, from Bolsonaro to Lula).

The appeal to the appeal of exceptional laws, to avoid the assumption of power of the legitimately elected president. After the chaos, the accusation – without any foundation – of the presence of “infiltrators of the left” in the clashes, to criminalize the opposing side. The same modus agendi that was repeated, first in Washington and then in Brasilia.

Deus vult

There is much more, actually. Capitol Hill and the “Esplanada dos tres poderes” are two parallel crises, but, at the same time, two episodes of a radical right-wing format which, from 2014 onwards, began patiently building a global strategy. The goal is common, declared, by now evident: to undermine the modern state founded on the Enlightenment principles of the French Revolution. We would like to replace the republican spirit with a sort of obscurantist messianism, from the “ancien régime”, pre-conciliar. And this is another element that unites the attempts at the violent overthrow of the democratic state in Washington and Brasilia.

Leading part of the crowd that invaded the palaces of the three powers on 8 January was a crowd of evangelical pastors, a religion that since Popes Wojtyła and Ratzinger began waging war on pastoral care in the 1980s of liberation theology has grown enormously in Brazil. Just as behind the assault on Capitol Hill and Trump’s politics there is a relatively new, particularly dangerous phenomenon, namely the union of the most reactionary visions of Christianity. Father Antonio Spadaro already six years ago he sensed the danger: “By relying on the values ​​of fundamentalism, a strange form of surprising ecumenism is developing between evangelical fundamentalists and fundamentalist Catholics, united by the same desire for direct religious influence on the political dimension”, reads in an analysis published on Catholic civilization in 2017, signed by the Jesuit scholar with Marcelo Figueroa.

The enemy for this new ultra-conservative crusade is now clear to all: «In the universe that threatens their way of understanding the “American way of life” modernist spirits, the rights of black slaves, the hippy movements, communism, feminist movements and so on, right up to migrants and Muslims today». In the coup rhetoric of Trump and Bolsonaro, the “communist” enemy continues to maintain a high position, especially when it comes to Latin America. They are not alone in this, the Spanish neo-Francoist party, a strong ally of Giorgia Meloni, Vox has a real obsession with the “red peril”, which it sees nestled right behind Lula’s presidency. Jair Bolsonaro, for this front, is the man who was supposed to free the country from the red demon.

Rome, October 2021

When the CGIL headquarters was attacked just over a year ago, visual and political memory immediately returned to Capitol Hill. Mind you, the context and weight of the act were completely different from what had happened months earlier in Washington. However, we must not forget that for days and days that crowd has been asking to storm the guardian buildings of the democratic system. On October 9, 2021, while Forza Nuova henchmen broke down the entrance to the headquarters of the main Italian union, thousands of protesters tried to violently force the blocks in front of Parliament and Palazzo Chigi.

They were rejected, above all because the Italian state worked. The judiciary has decided, in the investigation into the assault on the CGIL, not to contest the subversive aggravating circumstance, thus excluding a concrete danger for Italian democracy. But that day was just the most visible part of a very dangerous months-long ferment, which used the pandemic crisis as a political ploy. Also in this case, let us remember, the engine that fueled the anger was made up of false news, specious judicial battles (hundreds of appeals filed against health protection regulations) and a strong messianic and ultra-religious connotation, a characteristic element of Forza Nuova, main actor of the clashes in the square.

How to defend democracy

Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has no doubts. What took place in Brasilia on 8 January was an attempted coup, or rather a violent subversion of the democratic state. It did not succeed only thanks to the promptness of its reaction, to the political ability to create, in a few hours, a broad civil front – transversal to the parties – of reaction. The first step was the signing of a commissioner decree by the government of the Federal District, thus dismantling what was probably an institutional nucleus that was behind the demonstrators. The second move, even more weighty, was the decision to call all the governors of Brazil around him, showing that the political class – regardless of sides – had no desire to follow Jair Bolsonaro’s coup adventure.

He therefore decided, the morning after the assault on Congress, the presidential palace and the Supreme court, to publicly show himself together with the leaders of the legislative power egjudiciary: there is no room for subversives within the constitutional power, was the message. And, in the end, he sent a very clear signal to the military: “The armed forces are not a moderating power, as they think,” Lula declared on January 12, in a meeting with journalists. It wasn’t just his words. To those who asked him to apply the emergency laws (the so-called Glo, “Guarantee of law and order”, or the request for an army intervention in the function of public order) he answered spades, knowing full well that that was the objective of the crowd and, above all, of those who maneuvered it. In other words, the crisis has been faced and, at least momentarily, resolved exclusively within the constitutional framework and civil powers.

There is one more element to observe. In the most difficult hours, between the night of 8 and the morning of 9 January, Lula spoke publicly only once, to announce the signing of the decree for the administration of security in the capital. He has left ample space for his ministers and high-level officials to show the unity and collegiality of the newly elected executive. Only hours later did the president start appearing frequently, and not always to talk about a coup. The inauguration ceremony of the ministers for indigenous politics (Sonia Guajajara, a representative of a tribe) and for racial equality (Anielle Franco, the sister of Marielle, the human rights activist killed in an ambush in Rio de Janeiro on March 14, 2018) was probably the strongest signal given to the country.

The most important step, however, came before the coup attempt, on January 1, the day of Lula’s inauguration as the new president of Brazil. On December 30, Jair Bolsonaro left for the United States, making it known that he had no intention of passing the presidential sash to his successor. Also in this case the parallelism with the assault on Capitol Hill is very clear. Lula took the opportunity, broke all protocols, receiving the armband from a group that symbolically represents the most fragile part of society, the clear majority of the population in Brazil: a black woman who collects waste in Sao Paulo, a disabled boy , a child of a favela and a native. It was almost possible to re-read in one breath the masterpiece of Brazilian literature at that time, “Macunaima”, the precursor novel of magical realism by Mário de Andrade, where the crossroads of cultures becomes the backbone and constituent of the country. Brazil’s multicultural genius was able to reverse Bolsonaro’s gesture of political defiance.

Global danger

The first investigations into the attempted coup are demonstrating the existence of a very well-structured organization, with financiers, organizers, groups of influencers – called “digital militia” – and politicians ready to manipulate large groups of citizens, very often close to evangelical churches more conservative. An initial reconstruction of the funds received to organize the demonstrations in Brasilia show the presence of the hands of some agri-business companies, the economic sector that has grown dramatically around the intensive exploitation of the land. They are the main instigators of deforestation (and Lula has recalled Marina Silva, Chico Mendes’ former combat partner, to the ministry of the environment), as we reported on TPI.

The Brazilian non-profit organization “De olho nos ruralistas” has reconstructed in a report released these days how this economic sector played a key role in strengthening the power of Jair Bolsonaro and in the hate campaigns in the country. What appears to be a spontaneous movement – ​​this is how anti-democratic crowds on the part of the right have always been presented in the USA and Brazil – is in reality a classic example of “Astroturf”, a term which in political language indicates campaigns planned to create and support from ‘high seemingly grassroots opinion groups.

There are now no doubts about the existence of a real sovereign international, which has its propulsive center in the US alt-right, which in turn is armed with well-defined economic interests. Large holding companies, such as the Mercier and Koch families, have been funding far-right organizations and campaigns globally for years, with the aim above all of countering climate defense and social justice movements. What happened in Washington and Brasilia concerns us closely. And the clash at an international political level is also evident: Manuel Macron and John Biden immediately and directly expressed solidarity with Lula; the tweet – cold and bureaucratic, without mentioning the name of the Brazilian president – ​​from Palazzo Chigi instead arrived after several hours. Perhaps certain friendships from the past, like the one with Steve Bannon, still carry weight.