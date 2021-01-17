Manu Vallejo, a footballer whose attitude is neither negotiated nor regulated by the opponent, was the scourge of the tactical order of Alcorcón and the gravedigger of their illusions. Valencia, which has caught the pulse of the season, added three consecutive victories for the first time in the Gracia era and continues steadily in a tournament of which he is still its current champion. A goal from Koba, after assistance from Vallejo, and another from Cádiz from a direct free kick resolved the tie. Valencia awaits rival; those of Grace did not give rise to another Alcorconazo.

The little that happened in Las Rozas until the break always had Manu Vallejo as the protagonist. Koba’s goal was born from him; his was another occasion that Leon repelled in the small area and also a shot from the center of the field that went high. Anquela, since her arrival, has inflated her own with tactical rigor. And that was his approach against Valencia: to become strong in defense while waiting to hunt some in the Rivero area.

But Valencia took advantage of one of the few potters imbalances. A corner in favor of Alcorcón was transformed into a counterattack that resolved the aforementioned Koba, a soccer player project with the Pablo Longoria label, like Uros Racic, Yunus or Manu Vallejo himself. Gracia said that in his Valencia there is no team A or B and the truth is that the Cup is coming to him with pearls to have them all in a fight.

The Alcorcón pulled the blanket after passing through the changing room and Reko and Sosa disturbed Rivero as soon as the second half began. But this young Valencia is getting an ‘old’ face and is beginning to know how to suffer without his legs shaking. Thus, after a phase of give and take in which Alcorcón wanted more than they could, Racic regained the baton in the center of the field and Valencia purred the sentence with two sticks from the Serbian and another occasion from Álex Blanco. But it was Manu Vallejo who masterfully launched a free kick from the front and assured the presence of Valencia in the draw for the round of 16.