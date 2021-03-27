Emanuel Ferreira, Manu, The 14-year-old Brazilian midfielder who dazzled Barcelona and who came to pass through La Masía, is definitely moving away from the Barça orbit … and from Europe. Since Grêmio, his home club, presented a complaint of ‘seduction’ to FIFA by the Barça club almost four years ago, Manu, then he was only 10 years old and left Spain. Barcelona then denied having signed Manu and alleged that the boy’s agent asked the coaches of the Barcelona quarry to “evaluate him”.



Then he moved to Portugal and ended up at Benfica. He has remained with the Portuguese club and has played games but never official. As the problem of the FIFA ban persists, the prodigy for which Barça continues to sigh, has decided to accept an offer to sign a contract with Flamengo’s grassroots football. FIFA says that a young man of this age cannot leave the country for football reasons. With the Grêmio complaint, the highest entity in world football ended the player’s stay in Barcelona after a trial period in 2017.

Manu leaves Europe, the dream of Barcelona disappears, and also Benfica, for having the great promise of Brazilian football, and he will continue his career with the Rio de Janeiro club and somewhat further away from powerful European football.

Neither Barcelona first nor Benfica later have been able to overcome the legal problems threatened by the FIFA regulations, with effective fines for hiring a player Manu’s age, who will turn 15 next month.

The child prodigy that Barça yearned for was considered at La Masia as a very talented left-handed midfielder. But Grêmio reported the situation to FIFA and Manu had to leave for Portugal, where he has been living with his family.

Benfica, as in its day happened with Barcelona, ​​have received the warning that they may receive a sanction if they hire Manu. For this reason, the player began to look favorably upon the return to Brazil. Flamengo has been following the child’s situation since 2019, when his attempt to return to the Grêmio faded. The athlete arrives at the Rio club after both Brazilian clubs have reached an agreement on the percentage of economic rights. Emanuel can sign a professional contract from the age of 16.