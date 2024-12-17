This Monday Manu Tenorio visited the set of And now Sonsoles to talk about his professional career, his personal life with his wife, Silvia Casas, with whom he has been in a relationship for 20 years, and give the last minute of the inquiokupas of his house, which it seems he is about to recover.

However, the Andalusian had news in store that left Sonsoles Ónega herself speechless. At one point in the interview, the artist cut off the presenter to make a comment that she was not expecting. “Tand I’m going to tell a scoop“he said, suddenly interrupting the journalist.

Visibly intrigued, Ónega waited for the singer’s explanation. “I am ADHD“He confessed to him, explaining that he learned of his diagnosis “only a few months ago.” “I found out about that recently,” he explained.

Then, the presenter wanted to explain to the viewers what this disorder consisted of. “It has a momentum, a soon. “I’m finding out now what it is,” Tenorio explained.

“Many times controlling the momentum when you see things very clearly, it is very difficult for us TDHs. I have many ideas in my head, it is also difficult for us to concentrate.. In fact, it’s not a bad thing, we tend to be very sensitive. It’s an attention deficit,” the singer explained.





“That’s why it was so hard for me to concentrate at school, but not with the guitar. When I like something, we go for it. If it is managed well and from the beginning, good early work is done with the individual, many virtues can be gained. That sensitivity is what helped me to transmit singing and composing,” he reflected.