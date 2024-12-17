Manu Tenorio (49 years old) visited the program ‘And now Sonsoles’ to talk about his music, his career, and the problems he faces with the ‘inquiokupas’ in his home in Sanlúcar de Barrameda. However, what no one expected was the confession that would leave presenter Sonsoles Ónega speechless: the singer revealed, exclusively, that suffers from ADHD (Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder), a diagnosis he learned just a few months ago.

“I’m going to tell you a scoop,” Manu began while Sonsoles was visibly intrigued. “I am ADHD,” the Sevillian confessed, explaining that he had recently received the diagnosis. “I found out about that recently,” explained the artist, who took the opportunity to describe how this disorder has influenced his personal and professional life.

«Many times controlling the momentum when you see things very clearly, it is very difficult for those of us who have ADHD. I have many ideas in my head and it’s hard for me to concentrate, although when I’m passionate about something, I go for it,” he said. Tenorio also reflected on the advantages of properly managing this condition: »If you work from the beginning, you can gain virtues. That sensitivity, for example, is what has allowed me to transmit singing and composing.”

The presenter, surprised by her guest’s sincerity, took the opportunity to explain to the audience the main features of this disorder. For his part, Manu wanted to normalize the situation, pointing out the importance of making these realities visible: «Many adults go through life without knowing that we have this disorder. “It is essential to detect and manage it in time to avoid major problems.”









About the ‘inquiokupas’

In the same interview, the singer did not avoid the issue that has had him in the media spotlight in recent months: the conflict with the ‘inquiokupas’ of his home in Cadiz. Although the legal battle has been exhausting, the singer shared good news: «From the Sanlúcar de Barrameda court they have notified me that they have already They have to give me the keys back or catch up on payments. “I am waiting for your response,” he expressed excitedly.

This stage has been complicated for Manu, who also spoke about the physical and emotional difficulties he has faced recently. Despite this, the artist was optimistic and enthusiastic about the projects he has underway, including his new single ‘Origen’, with which he intends to transport his followers to the musical memories of his childhood.

Manu, who has been with his wife for more than 20 years Silvia Casashighlighted the unconditional support of his family in difficult times. Furthermore, he announced that this single is just the beginning of a new album in which he works with producer Rafa Vergara, with release plans for 2025.

The singer also reflected on the importance of taking care of the mental healthencouraging people to prioritize both psychological and physical care. “We go to the gym, but we don’t go to the psychologist, and that is also crucial,” he concluded, making it clear that his purpose is to take advantage of each challenge to continue growing personally and professionally.