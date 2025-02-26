For the third time in almost 200 deliveries of Pasapalabra, Manu stayed in 24 successesjust one response to take the money from the Antena 3 contest boat.

The first time was June 20, 2024the contestant was wrong in the S and ran out of the 250,000 euros that the boat had that day. The second time was July 17, where the T prevented him from winning 364,000 euros.

This Tuesday, with a boat of 1,276,000 euros at stakeIt was Manu with the 144 seconds accumulated in the day. After a spectacular run of 11 a successful letters, he decided to spend a word.

Rosa, in ‘Pasapalabra’. Atresmedia

Rosa, on the other hand, began playing with 135 seconds. After answering three questions from Roberto Lealhe was wrong on the D, adding his first mistake of the day.

In shift exchange, The Madrid was the first to complete the first round With 20 successes and 34 seconds. Rosa, meanwhile, did it with 18 successes and 29 seconds.





The Galician, in the second round and with 20 successes, He added his second mistake in the Erunning out of victory options, spending the turn of Manu, who had 24 successes and 19 seconds.

“What would you do with 1,276,000 euros of the boat?”Leal asked. “Much I would go to help my family, who have supported me in this and everything. To continue studying and, if you can, for a house or a special trip,” explained the contestant.

The presenter repeated the question again: “Name of the artistic community founded by Justus Jorgensen in 1934 in the Australian city of Melbourne”.





Manu replied: “Mecic”, but he was wrong After a few seconds of emotion left by the driver of the Antena 3 program, since the correct answer was ‘Monsalvat’.

“My mother, how close!” Leal exclaimed. The Madrid was the winner of the day program And Rosa will have to dispute The blue chair In the next program.