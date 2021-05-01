Manu Sánchez (20 years old, Madrid) will experience a very special match this Saturday. He arrived in Osasuna, in the winter market, on loan from Atlético. He is looking forward to what may be his first official match against Real Madrid and wants at all costs to achieve victory. It would mean something very important for the rojillos, but it would also help Atleti in the fight for the league title.

Is this a special match for you?

The truth is that if. Although we lost last weekend, we were coming off a good dynamic, after three wins in a row. We want to recover that dynamic and return to the path of triumph.

He is in Osasuna on loan from Atlético de Madrid. Does this make the match even more special?

Facing Madrid makes it a special match, but I am also from Atleti and I am a little more excited to play this match.

What have your teammates told you about the meetings between Osasuna and Real Madrid?

We are all calm, we are not giving much importance to the rival. We are eager to play and play a good game to win the three points.

If they win in Valdebebas they would give Atlético a hand in their fight for the league title …

Yes. The truth is that it would be quite good to help Atleti a little. If we can help them by winning, for me, the better.

How are you seeing Real Madrid this season?

It gives the feeling that they are not so well, but without perhaps being in their best moment because they have had many injuries and ups and downs, they are there; second in the League and in the semi-finals of the Champions League. They are going quite well.

Which Madrid player do you think can generate more problems for you?

Due to my demarcation, the one I could face in more duels would be Rodrigo or Asensio, because Carvajal is not there. Those would be the players who could create the most danger for me. They are all stars.

If he plays, it will be his first official match against Real Madrid …

Yes. I played against the first team in the preseason that we were in the United States and we won seven to three. The game was not bad at all. Officially I have not had the opportunity to play against them. Hopefully this weekend I can debut.

A shame to face Real Madrid for the first time and that it is not at the Bernabéu and with the public

Yes. Anyone would like to debut at the Bernabéu, with the stadium full and winning. It will have to be in Valdebebas but the illusion is the same and the desire does not change.

Osasuna is having a good season. Do you think this game can come to you in one of the best moments?

I think so because we came from six games without losing, three wins in a row … We lost in Balaídos, but we were in a very good dynamic. We got the three points in Villarreal, which is a very complicated field. Maybe Madrid rotates and is more concerned about the Champions League game. We can have our chance. I think we can get something positive.

How do you think they should play Real Madrid?

The key may be to be very effective on the occasions we have. Defensively, we have to try not to create a lot of danger, which is very complicated, that luck favors us and that they do not have the best day. When we have the ball we must try to touch it and not lose it quickly.

You came to Osasuna in the winter market, how are you doing?

Very well. From the first moment the team received me phenomenally, as did the coaching staff. With my teammates, great. It’s an incredible group, the coach handles adaptation a lot. From the first moment they invited me to eat. The city seems great to me. Pamplona is small, but it lives very well. Between all of them they have made my stay here a lot easier.

How comfortable he is is reflected on the field of play.

I am happy with how we are playing and with how everything is going. When you play, you try to do your best. In these last games in which I have been able to play we have won and we have been good.

He came on loan, how do you see his future?

Now I don’t think about it much. I want to finish the League in the best possible way and then I will have to talk to Atleti to see what they want and what they think. Together we will decide what is best for me. Here I am happy.