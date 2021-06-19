The fourth season of Elite is already a fact. The new episodes of the successful Spanish production are now available in the official Netflix catalog and the heavy dose of drama arrives with new faces in Las Encinas: Patrick, Mencía, Ari, Benjamín and Phillipe.

Much was said about this fourth installment and different details have been revealed about the plot and its characters. In that sense, Cosmopolitan spoke with Manu Ríos -Patrick in the series- where he was honest about how fans could take his incorporation into the plot and the meaning it will have in the story between Omar and Ander.

“They love this couple very much and are trying to protect them. Patrick gets into dangerous terrain, but I think they will like it and it will be fun. It is a very dynamic and engaging plot. I hope they take it well and not break a lot of fans’ hearts because of my relationship with them.”.

For all those who have seen the episodes of the show, you will know that every minute that passes leads to a situation of debauchery and lack of control. Around this, Ríos defined this fourth installment as “dynamic, entertaining, sexy.” Of course, “touches frivolous issues, but also important.”

When does the fifth season of Elite premiere?

Although there is no official announcement for its launch, it is expected that the new batch of episodes could arrive in early 2022. However, it is known that the fifth season is already in production. “We are putting all the energy, but I can’t say anything. It will be seen, “said Ríos in the aforementioned interview.

For now, it has transpired that two new actors will arrive at the upper-class institute: Valentina Zenere (Soy Luna) and André Lamoglia (Juacas). However, it is not yet known who they will play in fiction.