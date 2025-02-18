Rosa and Manu starred an exciting duel This Monday in THE ROSCO of Pasapalabrabut the difference in seconds accumulated between one and the other made the victory fell on the side of the Madrid.

With a boat that was at 1,240,000 euros, He was the veteran contestant the first to start playing With its 151 seconds achieved with Minerva Piquero and Antonio Hortelano, two of the guests of the day.

After correctly answering two questions Roberto Leal asked him, Manu decided to spend a word. Rosa, meanwhile, had the accumulated 132 seconds Together with Irma Soriano and Carlos García-Hirschfeld during the day delivery of the Antena 3 program.

The Galician responded well four letters and decided to spend a word, Starting with shift exchange In search of seeing who was the first to get to the Z.

AND Rosa was the first to finish the first round With 19 successes and 22 seconds. Manu, meanwhile, did it with 17 successes and 43 seconds, both without failures.

The contestant reached 22 successes and, as he ran out of time, he played in the M: “Maybe I’m going The blue chairit’s the safest, but let’s try … “Rosa said.

But he was wrong, adding his first mistake and Stay without reaction time. Manu was left alone with 21 successes and 25 seconds of time to try victory.

He succeeded in two more letters, but when he tried to solve the L was wrong, adding his first mistake. The Madrid was the winner of the day And he touched the boat, staying just two letters to take more than one million euros of prize.