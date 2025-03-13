After the draw last Tuesday, Manu decided to overwhelm Rosa on Wednesday THE ROSCO of Pasapalabraending his participation in the test before his rival ended the first round.

And is that the Madrid He stayed just two letters to take the boatwhich was already at 1,342,000 euros, but preferred to stand before risking.

Galician was the first to start playing with the 137 seconds accumulated in the program of the day. After answering two questions Roberto Leal asked him, he gave his opponent’s turn.

Manu, on the other hand, had 134 seconds, but doubted the A and preferred to pass word. In shift exchange, The Madrid put the turbo while his opponent was left behind.

The veteran contestant was the first to reach the Z With 20 successes and 29 seconds, but Manu continued to answer lyrics in the second round, adding two more hits.

In the next turn the O was right, staying just two letters to take the boat, but The Madrid preferred not to risk and planted with 23 successes.

“I had nothing,” he confessed, arguing his decision. And there was the situation that Manu had ended his participation of the day, while Rosa had not completed the first round.

Rosa and Manu, in ‘Pasapalabra’. Atresmedia

With 13 hits, I was 10 to tie with Manu, 11 to win the rosco of the day and 12 to take the boat. ROsa finished the first round with 17 successes and 32 seconds.

With 21 successes, he played it in the M, failing and adding his first mistake. They had the R, the T and the Y, hitting the second, but failing in the third, so it fell defeated and will dispute The blue chair In the following program.