A tense night was lived among the participants of ‘MasterChef Celebrity Mexico’ today Sunday, as no one managed to conquer the chef’s palate, except Manu Nna, who cooked ‘Alternative Meatballs’.

the youtuber Manu Nna He managed to go up to the balcony after convincing the judges with his saucer ‘Alternative meatballs’: “The perfectly cooked egg, I like the color. I congratulate you because it is a great dish,” Zahie told him.

Manu Nna is the only one who on this occasion does not participate in the elimination challenge, compared to the rest of the participants, Monica Dione he cooked ‘Fresh Rabioles’; although she missed the cheese in the flavor, the chefs tell her that she had a well-done dish

Romina Marcos she cooked ‘Stuffed Eggplants’, but chef Adrián told her that he had tried things without flavor and she “takes the prize”: “it has no seasoning, no salt…”.

Paco Palencia cooked for the ‘Bacon Wrapped Shrimp’ challenge; Ana Patricia Rojo ‘Mediterranean Salmon‘, in whose recipe he used tequila, parsley and Adrián asked him to take care of the issue of acidity.

‘Impossible steak’, the dish that Irma cooked this Sunday. Image Screenshot

Fabiola Campomanes prepared ‘Crusted tacos with chorizo’: “the idea is good, the execution is not. Nothing delicacy,” chef Adrián told her.

The model Irma cooked ‘Impossible Steak’ based on mushrooms, medium cream, with which she convinced; Edward Capetillo delighted the palate with ‘Camarón tapadito’, but judge Zahie found it too acidic.

‘Alternative meatballs’, the dish that Manu Nna prepared this Sunday, July 23 in ‘MasterChef Celebrity México’. screenshot image

Little things I was sure would please with ‘Olive Chicken’, but the salt failed the vegetables and the seasoningthe judges told him; Ivonne Montero, who said she felt “in total uncertainty”, prepared ‘Blushing cheese roll’, based on cauliflower, Manchego cheese, bacon and red wine.

“There is no flavor, there is no technique, I do not understand the sauce, there is no connection between your ingredients,” judge Zahie told him, after trying it; “The dish doesn’t work, it’s nonsense,” chef Adrián told him.

Join our chat and receive Entertainment News on WhatsApp