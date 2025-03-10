Pasapalabra He received four new guests on Monday who went to the Antena 3 program to help Rosa and Manu add the maximum possible seconds to face THE ROSCO.

Virginia Troconis and Víctor Palmero They played with Madrid on the blue team, while Elisa Matilla and Pablo Rivero They did it next to the Galician in the orange.

When Roberto Leal greeted Manu, he said: “Today you are not the only blond on the table …“Then, the actor joined the conversation:” When I see him on TV I think I’m a teenager, I was like that. “

Between laughs, the driver of the Antena 3 program acknowledged that The veteran contestant and the interpreter had a great resemblance of Tell me.

The Madrid, meanwhile, admitted that “They have once told mebut I would like to look like Paul! “, While loyal gave way to his rival and began to play.

In the duel in THE ROSCO In search of the boat of 1,330,000 euros, The Madrid was the one who proclaimed himself winner of the daydefeating Rosa and sending her to dispute The blue chair In the next program.