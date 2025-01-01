01/01/2025 at 01:23h.





















The journalist and writer Manu Marlascato the joy of those of us who enjoyed his novel ‘You dance and I shoot’, is immersed in writing the new adventures of Group X. Accustomed to multiplying time, as if it were bread and fish in…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only