About to play your 200 programManu is completing one of his best weeks in Pasapalabrasince the boat has touched in several days, like this Thursday, which stayed two letters to take almost 1.3 million euros (1,288,000).

The Madrid, one more day, He was the first to start playing with 140 seconds accumulated in the day program. After answering four questions Roberto Leal asked him, he gave his rival’s turn.

Rosa, meanwhile, had 126 seconds to solve the 25 letters of THE ROSCO of the Antena 3 contest. The Galician hesitated in the A, so she decided to spend a word.

In the exchange of shifts between both contestants, Manu was the first to reach the z With 20 successes and 32 seconds, while his adversary barely had six successes.

The Galician concluded the first round with 17 successes and 21 seconds, but at the beginning of the second round, He was wrong at A, adding his first mistake of the day.

Rosa, in ‘Pasapalabra’. Atresmedia





Seeing what his opponent had done, Manu decided to stand with 23 successes And without failures, forcing Rosa to correctly solve the seven letters they had left.

And he almost succeeds … but when he came to and he was wrong, adding your second mistake and falling defeatedso you will have to play The blue chairone more day, in the following program.