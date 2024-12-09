He XlV Spanish Navy Trophy, XII Admiral Marcial Sánchez Barcaiztegui Memorial, IX Paco Pérez Memorial Environmental Goshawk Trophy It already has new champions. The tandem formed by Manu Hens (RYCB) and Alexandre Tinoco (CN Mahón)who have sailed under the Belgian flag, have won the emblematic regatta of the Snipe class in the Mar Menor, after completing two races on the third and final day.

The forecasts have been largely met. It was expected for this third and final day strong winds, which have increased to 24 knots of intensity on an axis of 310º-330º, which has allowed the event in the Mar Menor to close with three tests of the eight planned.

The best partials in this third installment have been for the Local Francisco and Marina Sánchez (RCR Santiago de la Ribera), with a second and a first that were not enough to win the title, due to a puncture from the previous day that could not be ruled out. The Murcians must settle for second place, after adding 25 points.

The title goes to one of the favorite teams, which has fulfilled the predictions. The couple Hens and Tinoco, with partials of 5-4 in this third installment, and a ninth in Saturday’s day, are left with 18 points.









The bronze goes to another crew from the Region of Murcia, the one formed by Manuel Madrid and José Juan Valverde (CN Los Nietos). In the first test on Sunday they did not exceed 20th place, improving their performance in the second race with a third, the same partial that they had achieved in the test on Saturday. Their total of 26 points is equaled by the fourth crew, composed of Mariano Arroyo and Agustín Zabalua (RCN de Valencia). Fifth place went to other Murcian representatives: Juanma and Manuel Barrionuevo (CN Los Nietos), who total 28 points.

The title in the women’s category has gone to the Belgian crew made up of Charlotte Martot and Katia Royer.

The trophy presentation was attended by Juan José Camarasa, president of the RCR of Santiago de la Ribera, accompanied by Horacio Sánchez, vice president, and Carlos Martínez, sailing member. María Del Mar Pérez, Councilor for Hiring, Volunteering and Social Rights of the San Javier City Council; José Enrique Pomares Moreno, ship captain and president of the Cartagena Naval Regatta Commission; Tomás García, captain of the Sixth Fleet; Martín Bermúdez, vice-commodore of the SCIRA; Alberto Bueno, national secretary of the Snipe class; Antonio Pena, regional secretary of Snipe; Arturo García, president of the FVRM; Maribel Pérez, daughter of Francisco Pérez, and Mauricio Ruíz, manager and municipal mayor of Santiago de la Ribera, have also witnessed the event.