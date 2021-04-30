On Thursday night, Gabriel Deck made his NBA debut, in the Oklahoma City Thunder loss to New Orleans Pelicans 109-95, and became the fourteenth Argentine to play in the most competitive basketball league in the world.

In total, the one from Santiago del Estero completed a roster with 2 points (1-5 in shots from the court), 2 rebounds and two assists in 14 and a half minutes of action.

While the Tortu celebrated your first points In the NBA, Manu Ginobili, who stayed for 16 seasons at the San Antonio Spurs, where he got four championship rings, celebrated alongside his compatriot.

A minute and a half of the second quarter, Deck took an offensive rebound, faced Zion Williamson, one of the most imposing players physically, and scored with a dash.

Immediately, Ginobili highlighted the play on his official Twitter account: “Vaaaaaamos Tortuuuuuu! He attacked Zion in the first and in! 2 dots! ”.

Seconds later, the 26-year-old Argentine assisted Svi Mykhailiuk to score a triple and then improvised a spectacular sash pass, in the best Facundo Campazzo style.

“Now a nice fajita! I am so happy“Manu wrote after the pass from Tortu, who signed a four-year contract with Oklahoma City although only this season is guaranteed.

Vaaaaaamos Tortuuuuu! He attacked Zion in the first and in! 2 dots! 🐢🐢🐢 – Manu Ginobili (@manuginobili) April 30, 2021

Meanwhile, the accolades also came from the Mark Daigneault, the technical director of the Oklahoma franchise, who valued the brand Deck on Williamson, Pelicans figure.

“I was impressed. Deck is a tough guy. He did a good job on him. a very good impression tonight. We know you can play. That is why he is here, “he said.

Deck is the fourteenth Argentine in the NBA. Juan Ignacio Sánchez, Rubén Wolkowyski, Emanuel Ginobili, Carlos Delfino, Andrés Nocioni, Fabricio Oberto, Walter Herrmann, Luis Scola, Pablo Prigioni, Nicolás Laprovittola, Nicolás Brussino, Patricio Garino and Campazzo, who are active in the Denver Nuggets, were joined.

The day Deck dazzled Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant greets Gabriel Deck. The crack dreamed of seeing the Argentine in the NBA.

Once, the Los Angeles Lakers icon claimed that I wanted the santiagueño on your computer.

Last year, in the first broadcast of the podcast that would become a success by Nicolás Laprovittola and the journalist Germán Beder (“Hello, how are you, how are you?”), The luxury guest was Manu Ginobili.

And there, the best basketball player in Argentine history told a revealing anecdote about Bryant who lived in the 2019 China World Cup, in which the Argentine team ended up obtaining the runner-up.

“Kobe asked me everything. He was a basketball sick, totally passionate and a student of the game. He fell in love with the Tortuga and I told him later: that Kobe had become his fan and that he wanted to take him to the Lakers, “Ginobili recalled in April of last year.

The day Kobe Bryant told Manu Ginobili that he loved Gabriel Deck’s game. Photo Noel Celis / AFP

The match in which the then FIBA ​​ambassador was enthralled by the Santiago native was the semifinal of the championship that Argentina beat the powerful France by 80 to 66. That day Deck scored 13 points and took 2 rebounds, but above all it was defensive beast.

DB