Thursday, November 16, 2023, 01:07

















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

For Manu García (Pedrera, Seville, 1991), as for Real Murcia, it has not been an easy start to the season. A proven goalkeeper in the category and a collector of clean sheets, he arrived last summer as part of an ambitious project, but suffered the first…

This content is exclusive for subscribers